REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
RFQ 2022-001
The El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 (“ESD”) is requesting qualifications for architectural services for the design of its new ESD headquarters building. To request an RFQ package, please email Katherine Ames at kames@epcesd1.com. All responses must be sealed and received no later than 5:00 P.M. MDT on July 15, 2022, at 14151 Nunda Ave. Horizon City, Texas 79928. Late responses will not be accepted and will be returned to sender without being opened
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 18th day of March, 2022, against SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JUAN ENRIQUE CASTRO AKA JUAN CARLOS CASTRO Date of Birth: 03/15/2022 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 14th day of June, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com. Montwood Self Storage is located a 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open July 3rd at 9:00 am and conclude July 12th at 9:00 a.m. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: VINCENT S. MAUROSA boxes & totes with unknown items.
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 6/15/22 and will conclude on 7/11/22 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Andres Segura and Luis Velarde
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to Anaira Lopez, Richard Martinez, and Tania Lopez
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Kim Baxter, Ashley Lucero, Christian Mendez, Joleen Gomez, Julio Magallanes, and Claudia Romo.
3600 Wooster Ln. El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to John M. Harper.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Migel Ortiz, Cathy Burciaga, Blanca G. Herrera, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Vanessa Loera, and Michael P. Gardner.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Virginia Estrada, Christopher Santibanez, Annette Simpson, and Maria Quintana.
__________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # 71-22 Miranda 18” Wastewater Relief Line
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Miranda 18” Wastewater Relief Line project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 26th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. After 2:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 3:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project is for the installation of approximately 5,600 linear feet of 18-inch wastewater collector in northwest El Paso. The new 18-inch will be installed using open cut and bore methods. Under this project Contractor is responsible for the following:
1. Insurance, Bonds, and Move-In Related Expenses, Not to Exceed 5% of Total Bid.
2. Video and photos of the construction route and project area.
3. Furnish and install approximately 3,859 linear feet of 18-inch PVC SDR-35 pipeline and approximately 1,070 linear feet of 18-inch PVC C-900 sewer relief line. All work necessary to furnish and install the new 18-inch relief line to include traffic control, permitting, stormwater pollution prevention plan, bypass pumping and/or diversion of flows, cleaning and cleaning and testing of sewer line, return site to original condition.
4. Furnish and install Trench Safety for the project.
5. Furnish and install approximately 668 linear feet of 30-inch steel casing by bore method to include TxDOT right-of-way.
6. Furnish and install 16 Type A 4-foot diameter manholes and approximately 77 additional vertical feet of manhole depth; three (3) manholes with tie-in connections to existing sanitary sewer system, one (1) drop connection manhole.
7. Remove and dispose of approximately 110 linear feet of abandoned 36-inch waterline as needed to accommodate the new sewer line.
8. TxDOT Crossing – Coordination with TxDOT for crossing of Mesa Road and Interstate Highway I-10.
9. Bypass pumping and/or diversion of flows as may be required to complete tie-in connections to the existing system.
10. Relocate approximately 60 linear feet of 6-inch waterline to accommodate bore pit and new sewer line installation.
11. Remove, dispose and replace HMAC approximately 5,400 square yards of existing asphalt pavement inclusive of subgrade preparations.
12. Furnish and install approximately 100 cubic yards of two sack sand cement backfill.
13. Remove, dispose and replace approximately 1,020 square feet of concrete sidewalk and approximately 300 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter and 70 square yards of pedestrian surfaces.
14. Abandonment of existing inverted sewer siphon to be pump filled with grout and abandoned in placed.
15. Maintain “As-Built” record drawings and provide Construction Progress Photos.
16. Provide project dewatering as required for construction.
17. Provide Site Security and dust control.
18. Provide project safety in accordance with all latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) requirements as the work dictates.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted July 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
__________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # SW43-22 Mesa St. & Texas Ave. Stormwater Main Replacement
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Mesa St. & Texas Ave. Stormwater Main Replacement project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Project consists of the replacement of existing reinforced concrete pipe stormwater main that has
failed along Mesa St. between Mills St. and Texas Ave. The work under this contract shall be for
furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the
following work:
Installation of approximately 260 linear feet of 18-inch reinforced concrete pipe stormwater main,
installation of approximately 50 linear feet of 12-inch reinforced concrete pipe; remove 2 existing inlets and installation of I inlet Type I with 2-grates and I inlet Type II with 5 grates; remove of 2 existing
junction boxes, remove of 2 existing manholes, installation of 2 cast-in-place 4’ x4’ junction boxes;
installation of I cast-in-place 3’ x 1 O’ junction box and removal of approximately 55 linear feet of 12-inch reinforced concrete pipe. Removal, disposal and replacement of approximately 795 square yards of
reinforced concrete pavement, 45 linear feet of concrete curb/gutter/rolled curb, concrete hardscape; and miscellaneous striping and markings. These improvements will require trench safety system for pipeline; videotaping of project site before and after construction; and a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan.
TXDOT will provide Traffic Control.
The construction time for this project from Notice to Proceed to Final Completion will be 120 calendar days.
Key Personnel required for this project are the Bidder’s Project Manager, Project Superintendent and Foreman.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted July 6th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
__________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # CSP50-22 Ranchos Real 6.1MGD Pump Station & Airport Booster Station
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Ranchos Real 6.1MGD Pump Station & Airport Booster Station project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 26th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. After 2:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 3:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Part 1: Ranchos Real 6.1 MGD Pump Station
Construction of a fully functional 6.1 million gallon per day (MGD) potable water booster pump station and appurtenances on an existing elevated storage tank site. The station will include three 3.05 MGD vertical turbine can pumps with 30-inch diameter cans, three additional 30-inch cans for future expansion, 24-inch diameter suction header with six 20-inch diameter suction lines and 20-inch gate valves, three 16-inch diameter discharge pipes with 16-inch check valve, gate valve, air release valve and magnetic flow meter connected to a common discharge header that ranges in size from 16-inch to 30-inch diameter.
The 30-inch diameter discharge pipe included in this contract will convey water from the pump station to a 36-inch diameter transmission main by others. The tie in location for the discharge pipe is 5 feet outside the gate of the pump station. Also included is a 12-inch surge anticipation valve, 12-inch gate valve and associated piping for surge protection of the station.
The building is CMU construction with steel bar joists, metal deck roof with spray foam roof treatment. The electrical room interior dimensions are 20-foot x 25-foot and will be climate controlled with a mini-split air conditioning system. This room will house all of the electrical components including but not limited to three 75 hp variable frequency drives, one active harmonic filter, MCC cabinet, lighting transformer and panel board, control panel and flow meter displays. The Chlorine room will house the chlorinator system including but not limited to the residual analyzer, Regal Smart Valve, boost pump, eductors, pipe, valves and fittings for a complete and operational chlorination system. The chlorine storage room will house two one-ton Chlortainer systems with scales and associated racking to allow installation and retrieval of 1-ton chlorine cylinders, vacuum regulators, chorine detection system, exhaust fan and louvers and all other appurtenances for a complete and operational chlorine supply system with automatic switchover. A unit heater will regulate the room temperature during cold weather.
The pump area shall be surrounded on three sides by CMU sound walls and a shade structure with removable roof panels to shade the pumps. The project also includes a back-up generator and automatic transfer switch capable of running the entire station to be constructed under this contract. Access to the pump station will be provided via a new 1.5-inch thick HMAC driveway constructed as part of this project.
Part 2: Airport Booster Station Replacement
Construct a new pump station to replace the existing pump station. Partially demolish and partially restore existing pump station. Provide and install pumps, motors, an engine, pump cans, a chlorination system, and all other items required for a first-class pump station.
The new station will include 7 vertical turbine can pumps, ranging from 1,000 gpm to 3,800 gpm. The station will include one natural gas pump and six electric pumps. The new building structure will be over 1,500 SF and will include a chemical room, equipment room, and a restroom. The new chlorination system will include 2 chlorine tanks, a nitrogen tank, a chlorine analyzer, chlorination gas feeders, and chlorine ejectors and all other appurtenances for a complete and operational chlorine supply system. These will connect to the existing tank and reservoir. New piping construction includes over 1,300 LF of 24” and 30” DIP.
The new pump station will also include a control building, a pump shade cover, an emergency generator, suction piping connection from the existing storage tanks, and discharge piping connection to the existing transmission main. The project includes sitework, paving, and rockwalls.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted July 7th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROGER SALDARIAGA, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01906 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JUNYING TANG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of June, 2022.
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO JAVIER CADENA, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00105
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO JAVIER CADENA, Deceased, were issued on April 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00105, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to RITA CADENA, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of FRANCISCO JAVIER CADENA, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Rita Cadena
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executrix
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF FWALTER ALONSO COWLING, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00602
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WALTER ALONSO COWLING, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00602, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA JEANE COWLING. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GLORIA JEANE COWLING
11205 Sandcastle Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 16th day of June 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for GLORIA JEANE COWLING
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF GEORGE SUAREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of GEORGE SUAREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of April, 2022, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00361, pending in the Probate Court Number Two (2) of El Paso County, Texas, to HOWARD M. REINER. The address of Howard M. Reiner is Reiner Law Firm, 545 East John Carpenter, Suite 618, Irving, Texas 75062. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address in care of HOWARD M. REINER, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of GEORGE SUAREZ, Deceased, within the time and manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JOSHUA JAMES ALFEREZ, Deceased, were issued on June 27th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021cPR01914 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: KARLA ALFEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
KARLA ALFEREZ
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of June, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SALVADOR H. ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00797
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR H. ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were granted on June 27, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00797 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: NORMA O. AVILES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUSSELL V. BROWN, a/k/a RUSSELL BROWN, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR00701 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DORRIS JANE BROWN, a/k/a DORRIS H. BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RUSSELL V. BROWN, a/k/a RUSSELL BROWN
C/O DORRIS JANE BROWN, A/K/A DORRIS H. BROWN
3300 Dornoch
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00931
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of L. DONALD RANDINO, deceased: JOANNE RUBENS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of L. DONALD RANDINO, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on May 16, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JOANNE RUBENS
Independent Executor of the Estate of L. DONALD RANDINO, deceased
c/o Robert R. Feuille
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of independent administration for the Estate of CAROL ANN UNDERDAHL, Deceased, were issued to THOMAS CHARLES UNDERDAHL on June 27, 2022, in Case No. 2022-CPR00556, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Administrator, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ELIA GARCIA MOYA, Deceased, were issued to VIVIAN SIFUENTES on June 27, 2022, in Case No.
2022-CPR00476, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Administrator, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauction.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (7/3/22) at (12:00pm)
And conclude (7/19/22) at (10:00am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Vanessa Reyes)
(Microwave, bins, boxes and miscellaneous items)
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUAN ANTONIO BUSTAMANTE DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00257
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN ANTONIO BUSTAMANTE, Deceased, were issued on June 27th, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00257, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIANA BUSTAMANTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JULIANA BUSTAMANTE
5404 Salisbury
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 27th day of June, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES M. UPHOFF A/K/A JAMES MELVIN UPHOFF, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00559
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES M. UPHOFF A/K/A JAMES MELVIN UPHOFF, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of June, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00559, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to NEVA H. UPHOFF A/K/A NEVA HOWARD UPHOFF, Independent Executor. The address of record for NEVA H. UPHOFF A/K/A NEVA HOWARD UPHOFF is 7108 Tierra Alta, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 28th day of June, 2022.
/s/ NEVA H. UPHOFF A/K/A NEVA HOWARD UPHOFF, Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES M. UPHOFF A/K/A JAMES MELVIN UPHOFF, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA CASTELO, Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00573, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: SILVIA C. BROWER f/k/a SYLVIA ANN ALVARADO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ALICIA CASTELO, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ALICIA CASTELO, Deceased
SILVIA C. BROWER f/k/a SYLVIA ANN ALVARADO – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Dated the 26th day of June, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPHINE FRANCES SCARCELLA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01022 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPHINE FRANCES SCARCELLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GARY JOE BAUTISTA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01059 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GARY JOE BAUTISTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL SILVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01063 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL SILVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE REFUGIO CASTRO, A/K/A JOSE REFUGIO CASTRO GALVAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01072 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE REFUGIO CASTRO, A/K/A JOSE REFUGIO
CASTRO GALVAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Declare JOSE REFUGIO CASTRO Deceased and Application Determine Heirship and Authorize Issuance of Letters of Administration. Deceased and Application Determine Heirship and Authorize Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO CARRIZALES SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01060 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO CARRIZALES SR. Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR PORRAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02198 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR PORRAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF BRIAN H. COLLIER, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00994
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BRIAN H. COLLIER, Deceased were granted on June 23, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00994 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LORI M. CHILDRESS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ARVOL WILLIAM BRUMLEY, JR., ARVOL BRUMLEY Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00754
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ARVOL WILLIAM BRUMLEY, JR. A/K/A ARVOL BRUMLEY, Deceased, were granted on June 23, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00754 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LEWIS BRUMLEY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA R. MARIN, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00845, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: KATHERINE M. RUDDY, Executrix. The residence of the Executrix is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas; the post office address is:
c/o: Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste. E
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 28th day of June, 2022.
By: /s/ Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00798056
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH RAY MOBLEY a/k/a KENNETH R. MOBLEY, Deceased, were issued on April 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00461, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: TONY DWAYNE MOBLEY, Executor. The residence of the Executrix is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas; the post office address is:
c/o: Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste. E
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 28th day of June, 2022.
By: /s/ Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00798056
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUISE ELLEN FOLMAR, Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00966, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: BRUCE DAVID FOLMAR SR. Executor. The residence of the Executrix is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas; the post office address is:
c/o: Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste. E
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 28th day of June, 2022.
By: /s/ Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00798056
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PAUL ANTHONY HOMNACK, JR., Deceased, were issued on June 9, 2022, in cause No.
2021-CPR01996, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: EUNICE CHANG-HOMNACK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated June 22, 2022
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for EUNICE CHANG-HOMNACK
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAN BARRY BEACH, Deceased, were issued to EDDIE BOB BLACK on June 14, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00792, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas
EDDIE BOB BLACK
Independent Executor
207 Bluebonnet Trail
Leander, Texas 78641-8058
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 24th of June, 2022.
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on July 20th at 10:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right tow withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: Karina E. Barron, Michael Reyes, Jose Camps, Melissa T. Gonzales, and Victor Viramontes.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO R. BANUELOS, Deceased, were issued to MARIA TERESA HERRERA on June 22, 2022, in Case No.
2022-CPR00810, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF GARY GEE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00677
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Administration for the Estate of GARY GEE, Deceased, be issued on the 23rd day of June, 2022, in the above styled cause to TYRA GEE, Independent Administrator. The address of record for TYRA GEE is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 24th day of June, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ARNOLD GEORGE TOLDT SR., DECEASED
No. 2022CPR00297
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARNOLD GEORGE TOLDT SR., Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00297, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA CAZAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: TERESA CAZAREZ
2143 Broadway
Grand Junction, Colorado 81507
Dated the 21st day of June, 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for TERESA CAZAREZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
__________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE a/k/a CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ a/k/a CINDY ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00275
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE aka CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ aka CINDY ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE aka CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ aka CINDY ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were issued on May 25, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00275 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ANA MARIE MENDOZA, Independent Administrator
Estate of CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE aka CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ aka CINDY ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 24th day of June, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of SHIMAKO KINAMI HILL, a/k/a SHIMAKO KANAMI HILL, a/k/a SHIMAKO HILL, Deceased, were issued on May 31, 2022 under Docket No. 2019-CPR01183 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA HOLGUIN, N.C.G., Tx.C.G., Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows
LAURA HOLGUIN, Dependent Administrator with Will Annexed
Estate of SHIMAKO KINAMI HILL, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: AMALIA ORTIZ FADUL DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00226
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AMALIA ORTIZ FADUL
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration of the Estate of AMALIA ORTIZ FADUL, Deceased, were issued to me, ARTURO ORTIZ FADUL, on the 14th day of June, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00226 in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, County, Texas, which is still pending, and that I now hold such Letters. All persons having claims against said Estate, which is being administered, in El Paso County, Texas, are hereby required to present the same to me, at the address given below, before suit upon same is barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such Estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law. My address is in care of Albert Armendariz, Jr., Attorney at Law, 501 E. Nevada Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902.
Dated this 16th day of June, 2022.
/s/ ARTURO ORTIZ FADUL Dependent Administrator of the Estate of AMALIA ORTIZ FADUL, Deceased
__________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on June 1, 2022, to MICHAEL NEVAREZ, appointing him to serve as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT NEVAREZ, a/k/a ROBERT JOHN NEVAREZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2022-CPR00268, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MICHAEL NEVAREZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of ROBERT NEVAREZ, a/k/a ROBERT JOHN NEVAREZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Independent Administrator
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: FLORENCIO GARZA, Father of FLORENCIO GARZA
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00011 on the docket of said court and styled FLORENCIO GARZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VERONICA MORENO AND ROBERTO R. BEAS
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00070 on the docket of said court and styled PABLO ROBERTO BEAS An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For The Appointment Of A Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE HERNANDEZ, MAYRA ARELLANES AND HUGO VALENZUELA
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00038 on the docket of said court and styled SAMUEL ARELLANES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For The Appointment Of A Permanent Guardian Of The Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent,, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of December, 2021, against JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM7095 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AYDEN BATCHELOR, NATHAN BATCHELOR, BRYCE BATCHELOR and WYNTER LYNN BARCHELOR,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AYDEN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 08/23/2012 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: NATHAN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 11/06/2011 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: BRYCE BATCHELOR Date of Birth 01/04/2014 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: WYNTER LYNN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 10/22/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th
Day of June, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
__________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-027
Consultation and/or Actuarial Services of Health
and Dental Benefits for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Consultation and/or Actuarial Services of Health and Dental Benefits.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________
NOTICE
El Paso County, Texas
County Auditor
Public Hearing (Virtual)
On the matter of setting the amount of compensation of the County Auditor, assistant auditors and court reporters. Pursuant to Texas Local Government Code, § 152.905 this public hearing of the El Paso County District Judges will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom (Auth. Tx Gov. Code § 551.127).
Zoom Meeting
One tap mobile:
US: +13462487799,,87009947833#,,,,*657162# or +16699006833,,87009947833#,,,,*657162#
Meeting URL:
Meeting ID:
870 0994 7833
Passcode:
657162
__________________________________________
NOTICE
Texas Foreclosures and Public Notices
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids for the construction of CAMPO DEL SOL VILLAGE will be received by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., (hereafter “Engineer”) until 3:00 PM on Monday, July 18th, 2022. The work generally consists of grading of approximately ±61.5 acres and associated incidental appurtenances to serve City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A PDF version of the bid documents can be requested by email or telephone at no charge to the bidder. hugo.morales@kimley-horn.com Phone: 817-339-2294
A Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for this project will be held at 1:00 PM (MST) on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 via Microsoft Teams Meeting. An invitation to this Microsoft Teams Meeting can be requested by email. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the project. Engineer will distribute to prospecting Bidders a record of such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to discussions or inquiries arising at the conference. Bids must be accompanied by a bid bond with power of attorney attached or cashier’s check of five percent (5%) of the total amount bid (sum of all bid items) made payable to Franklin Mountain Communities LLC, a Texas limited liability company, on behalf of City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A Bid which, in the opinion of Owner’s staff, deviates significantly from the contract Documents, and which has not
been clarified through a written Addenda prior to Bid submittal deadline, shall be considered an exception to the Contract Documents and grounds for the Bid to be rejected. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities and irregularities in Bids received.
Bidders should read and understand all terms and conditions contained in the Contract Documents. Contract Time is of the essence, and all work shall be completed within the number of days stated in the Contract Documents after the Notice to Proceed for August 15th 2022. Bidder to submit a detailed schedule and confirm Contract Time as part of the bid.
KIMLEY-HORN AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
By:
Hugo Morales, P.E.
Project Engineer of Record
CRITICAL DATES:
First Publication – 7/05/2022
Pre-Bid Meeting – 7/06/2022
Bid Opening – 7/18/2022
Hugo Morales, P.E.
Project Engineer of Record
CRITICAL DATES:
First Publication – 7/05/2022
Pre-Bid Meeting – 7/06/2022
Bid Opening – 7/18/2022
__________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
products will be accepted at
the following times:
Friday, July 15, 2022
Academies Cafeteria Tables
RFP No. E2324, Until
10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.