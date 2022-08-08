THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4953 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of, ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO Date of Birth: 11/23/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
/s/ Deputy
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JAMIE M. TOWNSEND, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 12th day of October, 2021, against Jamie M. Townsend, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM5883 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND,” THE nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND Date of Birth; 03/27/2017 Place of Birth: Las Cruces, NM The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth; 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (7/31/2022) at (12pm)
And conclude (08/16/2022) at (10am)
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (LARRIE E. HAGER – couch, end table, lamp, boxes plus more)
MARISELA VELEZ – Mattress, dresser, house décor plus more)
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 4th day of January, 2020 against IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0031 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: BONITA BLANCO Date of Birth: 11/13/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: LUNA BLANCO Date of birth: 10/28/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name CHRISTIAN BLANCO Date of Birth: 07/30/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 21st day of July 2022.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP; PATRICIA ELLIS; ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING, AND ANY UNKNOWN PERSON(S) who may claim any lien, interest, or title in the Real Property described as follows. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 29th day of August, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
William A. Elias
1100 Montana Ave.
Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902,
On the 13th day of May, 2022 in this case numbered 2020DCV0796 on the docket of said court and styled;
BEN PARKS, GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS
VS
WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP and PATRICIA ELLIS, ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of El Paso Engineering & Testing, and Any Unknown Persons(s) who may claim any lien, interest of title in the Real Property described in this petition.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS (“BLANCAS”) purchased the following described property from ELVIRA L SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING (“SPERBERG”) on May 31, 2007, to wit; The East 18 feet of Lot 10, all of Lots 11 through 14, and ½ of the adjacent closed Alley Block, 35, MILITARY HEIGHTS ADDITION, an Addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas (the “Property”), municipally known as 2525 Porter, El Paso, Texas In researching the lien records in the Office of the El Paso County Clerk, it was discovered that a Vendor’s lien was retained in deed dated July 11, 1989, filed of record in Volume 2075, Page 1043, Official Records of El Paso County, Texas from William Ellis, Individually and d/b/a Bunnell Ellis Partnership and Patricia Ellis to El Paso Engineering & Testing, securing payment of $160,000.00 note payable to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis, said lien being additionally secured by a Deed of Trust
Attempts were made to locate William Ellis and Patricia Ellis at their last known address have been made unsuccessfully.
It has been more than 30 years from the date of the Note to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis without any claim for payment from them. Further attempts by newspaper publication is hereby requested.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas this the 14th day of July, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SANDRA DORADO and SAL DORADO’S said Supplemental Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Richard Deck, 1113 East Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 26th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Supplemental Petition The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Third Suppplemental Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and for adoption of a Child. Child’s Name: AYDEN JESUS NORIEGA Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant of Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 476 Acts Of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983). MESA SELF STORAGE will sell at public sale by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The personal property of:
A8 Julian Arredondo, A10 Devora Porfirio, B17
Samuel Arredondo, B21 Mariano Malagon, B37 Unknown, C2 Kenneth Eyster, C19 Andy Barreiro, C21 Sergio Plaza, C36 Armanda Harper, D6 Hilda Espino, El Alberto Lopez, E25 Berta Murillo, E29 Bart Reed
Units
Property to be sold: misc. household goods, furniture, tools, clothes, boxes, toys and personal content. Auction Company: Auctions Unlimited Neil Waxman Texas Auctioneer TAL #12930. The sale will commence at 10:00 AM on August 15, 2022, at the property where said property has been stored and which is located at MESA SELF STORAGE 6520 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912. Goods must be paid in cash and removed at time of sale. Sold by complete unit. No Buyers Premium Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 3 PM. On August 12, 2022 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain Trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Shayesteh & Shams Westside P.A., (Debtor”) located at 255 Shadow Mountain, Suite G-H, El Paso, TX 79912. The property to be sold is security for certain indebted ness owed by Debtor to 251 Shadow Mountain, LLC (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated February 12, 2013 amended May 15, 2013. The above referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (And the cost associated with same) of any purchased items(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately at Seller’s option. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at 251 Shadow Mountain, LLC at (915) 532-3456.
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: TREVEOUS BELECFHER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2021, against TREVEOUS BELECHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3393 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KING CURTIS,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KING CURTIS Date of Birth: 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2022, against ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM3522 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROMEO ALVAREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: ROMEO ALVAREZ Date of Birth: 06/20/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on May 5th, 2022 MAYELA URIBE was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GILBERT DURAN, Deceased, in cause
2022-CPR00237, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: MAYELA URIBE,% Albert A. Biel, Jr. E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 07/28/2022
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for MAYELA URIBE was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GILBERT DURAN, Deceased
Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Sbn 02301300
615 East Shuster, Ave.
Building 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BOBBY CALVIN MOON A/K/A BOBBY C. MOON, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BOBBY CALVIN MOON a/k/a BOBBY C. MOON, Deceased, were issued on July 28th, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00745, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BOBBY LEE MOON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BOBBY LEE MOON
10455 Triumph Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 28th day of July, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CARMEN LISA HALL
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CARMEN LISA HALL, Deceased, were issued on July 28, 2022, under Docket No. 2022CPR00684, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GREGORY T. WHITWORTH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
GREGORY T. WHITWORTH, JR., Independent Administrator
Estate of CARMEN LISA HALL, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: July 28, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of FEDERICO J. CONTRERAS, Deceased, were issued on July 27, 2022, in cause No.
2021-CPR00837 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: YAHEL CONTRERAS MUNOZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Administrator
Dated the 27th day of July, 2022.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAUDIA CASAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01270 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CLAUDIA CASAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMELIA MARIA GARCIA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01274 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMELIA MARIA GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID CHARLES GALATZAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID CHARLES GALATZAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SILVIA MARIA BELMONTE A/K/A SILVIA M. BELMONTE, A/K/A SILVIA M. HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01291 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SILVIA MARIA BELMONTE A/K/A SILVIA M. BELMONTE, A/K/A SILVIA M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA ALBINA GUILLAUME A/K/A ROSA A. GUILLAUME, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01272 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA ALBINA GUILLAUME A/K/A ROSA A. GUILLAUME, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN GUILLERMO CASIMIRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01271 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN GUILLERMO CASIMIRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELLENOR G. OPPENHEIM, Deceased, were issued to KAREN BEZEMEK on June 8, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00881, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
KAREN BEZEMEK
Independent Executor
10953 Sombra Verde Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935-3708
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 16th of June, 2022.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BRENT RYAN PETERS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00445
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BRENT RYAN PETERS, Deceased, were granted on July 25, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00445 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BRENDA PETERS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA SPENCER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA ELENA SPENCER, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022, under Docket No. 2019CPR00671 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE RIDGEWAY BARTO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CHRISTINE RIDGEWAY BARTO, Independent Administrator
Estate of MARIA ELENA SPENCER, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: July 25, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By:/s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARMANDO FONG ARELLANO a/k/a ARMANDO ARELLANO FONG, Deceased, were issued on July 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01067, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSALBA ARELLANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 27th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for ROSALBA ARELLANO
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ORDAZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ORDAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, and for letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMONA MUELA GUZMAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01260 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMONA MUELA GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ORDAZ ACOSTA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01266 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ORDAZ ACOSTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for letters of independent administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ORDAZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ORDAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YVONNE CHACON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01259 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YVONNE CHACON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUSTIN-TRAVIS ALAN WALKER A/K/A RUSTIN TRAVIS WALKER, F/K/A ALAN GERARD WALKER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01250 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUSTIN-TRAVIS ALAN WALKER A/K/A RUSTIN TRAVIS WALKER, F/K/A ALAN GERARD WALKER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MIKE ALMANZA JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MIKE ALMANZA JR., Deceased, were issued on August 1, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00217 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARIK ALMANZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ARIK ALMANZA, Dependent Administrator
Estate of MIKE ALMANZA JR. Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 1, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314- 5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO FRANCO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01324 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO FRANCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Declaration of Heirship of ANTONIO FRANCO, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ERNESTO TALAMANTES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01315 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ERNESTO TALAMENTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOEL MARTINEZ CARRANZA A/K/A JOEL CARRANZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01301 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOEL MARTINEZ CARRANZA A/K/A JOEL CARRANZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROMAN JOSEPH ECKES A/K/A ROMAN ECKES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01300 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROMAN JOSEPH ECKES A/K/A ROMAN ECKES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SHERRON ROSE CARROLL, Decedent, Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2022 under Cause No. 2021-CPR01330, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH CARROLL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Phillip C. Bowen, Attorney for Applicant
11534 Laura Marie Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 526-1089
(915) 593-6800
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 25th of July 2022.
/s/ Phillip C. Bowen
Phillip C. Bowen
Attorney for Applicant
11534 Laura Marie Dr.
El Paso, Texas
State Bar No. 02724000
(915) 526-1089
(915) 593-6800
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CARL L. ATTEBERRY JR., Decedent, Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2022 under Cause
No. 2021-CPR01745, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LYNDA JEANNE ATTEBERRY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Phillip C. Bowen, Attorney for Applicant
11534 Laura Marie Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 526-1089
(915) 593-6800
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 25th of July 2022.
/s/ Phillip C. Bowen
Phillip C. Bowen
Attorney for Applicant
11534 Laura Marie Dr.
El Paso, Texas
State Bar No. 02724000
(915) 526-1089
(915) 593-6800
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTORIA B. MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued to ANITA VIRGINIA MENDOZA on July 12, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00919, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
ANITA VIRGINIA MENDOZA
Independent Executrix
1836 John Glenn Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 1st of August, 2022.
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAUL SALAIS DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02144
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAUL SALAIS, Deceased, were issued on July 26th, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02144, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: OLGA SOTO FAMALIGI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: OLGA SOTO FAMALIGI
7622 Adobe Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 28th day of July, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAXIMINO CHAVIRA A/K/A MAXIMINO CHAVIRA CASTILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR0136 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAXIMINO CHAVIRA A/K/A MAXIMINO CHAVIRA CASTILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AND THE ATTORNEY OF JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA A/K/A JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA ESCARSEGA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01862 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA A/K/A JORGE ALEJANDRO GARCIA ESCARCEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ISABEL TREJO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIO M. ESQUIVEL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title After Four Years.
Applicant cannot be in default for failing to probate the will and if the will is not probated the decedant’s heirs at law will inherit his estate.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO SANCHEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00079 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM FISCHER, aka WILLIAM GEORGE FISCHER, aka WILLIAM G. FISCHER
DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00989
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM FISCHER, AKA WILLIAM GEORGE FISCHER, AKA WILLIAM G. FISCHER, Deceased, were issued on the 25th day of July, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00989, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARK FISCHER, as Independent Executor. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa, Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 28th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
Attorney for Mark Fischer
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST SAENZ, III
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ERNEST SAENZ, III, Deceased, were issued on July 14, 2022, under Docket No.
2021-CPR01521 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MELISSA ANN SAENZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MELISSA ANN SAENZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of ERNEST SAENZ, III, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 2, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375- Facsimile
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF HERMANDINA APODACA CANDELARIA, A/K/A HERMANDINA CANDELARIA, A/K/A HERMANDINA A. CANDELARIA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR00521
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HERMANDINA APODACA CANDELARIA, A/K/A HERMANDINA CANDELARIA, A/K/A HERMANDINA A. CANDELARIA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of, HERMANDINA APODACA CANDELARIA, A/K/A HERMANDINA CANDELARIA, A/K/A HERMANDINA A. CANDELARIA, Deceased, were issued on July 8, 2022, to DAVID CANDELARIA, A/K/A DAVID A. CONDELARIA, A/K/A DAVID ARMANDO CANDELIARIA and on July 12, 2022 to DARLENE CANDELARIA, A/K/A DARLENE A. CANDELARIA, A/K/A DARLENE ANNA CANDELARIA in Cause No. 2020-CPR00521, as Co-Independent Executors, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, whose mailing addresses are:
DAVID CANDELARIA, A/K/A DAVID A. CANDELARIA, A/K/A DAVID ARMANDO CANDELIARIA
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
3100 Trawood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936
DARLENE CANDELARIA, A/K/A DARLENE A. CANDELARIA, A/K/A DARLENE ANNA CANDELARIA
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
3100 Trawood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 27th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for David Candelaria, a/k/a David a. Candelaria, a/k/a David Armando Candeliaria
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RODOLFO ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01078
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO ENRIQUEZ, Deceased, were granted on August 2, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01078 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PEGGY ANN ENRIQUEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LORRAINE QUINTANA, A/K/A LORRAINE ALVARADO, A/K/A LORRAINE MACIAS, A/K/A LORRAINE MACIAS QUINTANA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01034
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LORRAINE QUINTANA, A/K/A LORRAINE ALVARADO, A/K/A LORRAINE MACIAS, A/k/a LORRAINE MACIAS QUINTANA, Deceased, were granted on August 2, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01034 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: KEVIN WILLIAM LANAHAN, II. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARION K. PAREDES A/K/A MARION KATHERINE PAREDES
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARION K. PAREDES A/K/A MARION KATHERINE PAREDES, Deceased, were issued to SAUL OLIVER PAREDES on July 20, 2022, by Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00967. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law,
Addressed as follows:
S. Oliver Paredes
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205
El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: August 2, 2022
/s/ Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky,
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOMAS G. CARRANZA, Deceased, were issued to GRACIELA M. CARRANZA on May 9, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00643, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
GRACIELA M. CARRANZA
Independent Executrix
2445 Gairloch Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 2nd of August, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HERMAN PALFENIER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ROSE ETHEL PALFENIER, as independent executor of the estate of ROBERT HERMAN PALFENIER, deceased, on August 1, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas tin Cause No. 2022-CPR01075. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
ROSE ETHEL PALFENIER, independent executor of the estate of Robert Herman Palfenier, deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID E. SAUCEDO, Deceased were issued on July 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00404, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA R. SAUCEDO appointed Independent Executrix.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Executrix, SANDRA R. SAUCEDO
Estate of DAVID E. SAUCEDO, Deceased
c/o Ricardo E. Vielledent
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 3, 2022.
By: /s/ Ricardo E. Vielledent
Ricardo E. Vielledent
Texas State Bar No. 24075223
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 731-1853
Facsimile: (915) 213-2111
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE CARLOS FALOMIR, on July 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01003, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GEORGINA LEGARRETA HERNANDEZ appointed Independent Executrix.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Executrix, GEORGINA LEGARRETA HERNANDEZ
Estate of JOSE CARLOS FALOMIR, Deceased
c/o Ricardo E. Vielledent
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 3, 2022.
By: /s/ Ricardo E. Vielledent
Ricardo E. Vielledent
Texas State Bar No. 24075223
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 731-1853
Facsimile: (915) 213-2111
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERND HAROLD FIGUEROA, on July 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00153, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BRIAN FIGUEROA appointed Independent Executor. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Executor, Brian Figueroa
Estate of Bernd Harold Figueroa, Deceased
c/o Ricardo E. Vielledent
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 3, 2022.
By: /s/ Ricardo E. Vielledent
Ricardo E. Vielledent
Texas State Bar No. 24075223
Vielledent & Associates, PLLC
6006 N. Mesa, Suite 700
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 731-1853
Facsimile: (915) 213-2111
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: MARY ELIZABETH KERFOOT LADWIG, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00895
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ELIZABETH KERFOOT LADWIG, Deceased, were issued on July 27, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00895 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HELEN TERESA LADWIG TIMM. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, Helen Teresa Ladwig Timm
Estate of Mary Elizabeth Kerfoot Ladwig, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th day of July, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GILBERTO LORENZO TERRAZAS, also known as GILBERT L. TERRAZAS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GILBERTO LORENZO TERRAZAS, also known as GILBERT L. TERRAZAS, Deceased, were granted to LETICIA TERRAZAS MENA, also known as LETICIA MENA, on August 2, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in Case number 2022-CPR01013. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of GILBERTO LORENZO TERRAZAS, also known as GILBERT L. TERRAZAS,
Deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 7/27/22 and will conclude on 8/22/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Unit belonging to Anicia Milner and Andrea Garrison
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912. Unit belonging to Victor Beltran
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Ruben Zuniga, and Erika V. Nunez
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922. Unit belonging to Sean Omeara
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Critina Dominguez, and Mario Ramos
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 Units belonging to Bernie R. Ortiz, Alan A. Orrantia, Ruben Martinez, Hector F. Soule, Rafael Banuelos, Jesus E. Ramirez, and Tomas R. Ramos
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ
Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR0060
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of August, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR00860, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to FRANCISCO PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ JR. Independent Administrator. The address of record for FRANCISCO PEREZ a/k/a FRANCISCO PEREZ JR. is 1732 Dean Martin, El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 3rd day of August, 2022.
/s/ FRANCISCO PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, JR.
Independent Administrator of the Estate of FRANCISCO C. PEREZ A/K/A FRANCISCO PEREZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of DAVID JOSEPH VILLAGOMEZ AGUSTIN A/K/A DAVID JOSEPH AGUSTIN,
Cause No. 2021-CPR01406
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of DAVID JOSEPH VILLAGOMEZ AGUSTIN A/K/A DAVID JOSEPH AGUSTIN, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of August, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01406, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to AMY ANN AGUSTIN GIL, Independent Administrator. The address of record for AMY ANN AGUSTIN GIL is 11521 Caballo Lake Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 2nd day of August, 2022.
/s/ AMY ANN AGUSTIN GIL,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of DAVID JOSEPH VILLAGOMEZ AGUSTIN A/K/A DAVID JOSEPH AGUSTIN, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT ONE PHASE I
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC,110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the abovementioned address until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid
conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit One Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State
of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding
certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Page 2 of 2 Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #98-22 Grouse St. Force Main Rehabilitation, Phase VI, Part 2
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Grouse St. Force Main Rehabilitation, Phase VI, Part 2 projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 1st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
This project is located in Far East El Paso along Montwood Drive within Tierra Del Este Unit 83 and 89 Subdivisions, east of John Hayes Dr., El Paso County. This street is unpaved, pavement of Montwood Drive is not part of this project.
Work to be performed under this contract will include the installation of approximately 7,135 linear feet of 16-inch C900 DR14 Polyvinyl Chloride pipe; 16-inch Gate Valves with manholes (10 ); 4-inch & 3-inch Combination Air Release Valves with Manholes (2); 6-inch Blow-off Valves with Manholes (3), 120 linear feet of 12-inch C900 DR18 Polyvinyl Chloride pipe; 400 linear feet of 8-inch C900 DR 18 Polyvinyl Chloride pipe, 12-inch gate valves (1) and 8-inch Gate Valves (2), Fittings and all necessary appurtenances for the completed main, including approximately 7,655 linear feet of Trench Safety System.
Construction estimate for this project is approximately $1,343,770 and will require 150 Calendar days construction period for Substantial Completion and 180 Calendar days to Final Completion. Coordination with El Paso County will be required for this project. Key Personnel required to be assigned full time to this project include: Project Manager, Project Scheduler, Project Superintendent, Foreman, and an OSHA competent person.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted August 18th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
...
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
BID #64-22 North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehab, AND, Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement & Elevated Tank Ladder & Safety Improvements
Sealed Bids for the construction of the North 1 Reservoir Rehab & Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank projects will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 2nd, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for these projects shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehabilitation
The North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehabilitation Project will provide a more durable roof for the existing reservoir. The work covered under this project consists of but is not limited to the following work: remove the eastern half of the roof and dispose of the material, replace any rusted or missing self-tapping screws on the entire roof, install the new 20-gauge galvanized metal roof for the eastern half of the reservoir, remove and replace and rusted or damaged existing flashing for the entire roof, install new flashing for the eastern half of the reservoir, replace the damaged roof end seals with foam inserts that match the profile of the metal roofs and seal with caulking for the entire roof. The North 1 Reservoir Roof Rehabilitation project costs are anticipated to range from $710,000 to $825,000.
Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement & Elevated Tank Ladder & Safety Improvements
The Project consists of removing and replacing the existing 100,000-gallon ground storage blend tank, associated piping and appurtenances, removing and replacing the existing supporting steel platform and safety ladders on the MET, and a new hoist rescue system. The Project site, known as Cielo Vista, is located at 9428 Daughtery Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925.
The Project consists of installing a new 100,000-gallon welded steel ground storage tank, 250 LF of new 16-inch water approved pipe with valves and fittings, 260 LF of new 20-inch water-approved pipe, valves, and fittings, and 265 LF of 24-inch drainpipe. Demolition and remove existing non-compliant access ladders, platforms, rails and other appurtenances, furnishing and installing compliant access ladders, fall arrest systems, steel platforms, guard rails, and a LIMPET combined fall prevention and ladder climb assistant system to be used as a rescue alternative. The Cielo Vista 0.1 MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement and Elevated Tank Ladder and Safety Improvements project cost will range from $900,000.00 to $1,000,000.00.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted August 18th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
