Legal for 5-17-23 May 17, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMSAGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY E. LYONS, DECEASEDNotice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the ESTATE OF MARY E. LYONS, DECEASED, were issued on April 19, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00547, pending in the StatutoryProbate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA CASILLAS, Independent Executrix of the ESTATE OF MARY E. LYONS,DECEASED.The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is C/o: Ernesto Pineda, AttorneyAt Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936.All persons having claims against this Estate which iscurrently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed bylaw.DATED this the 20th day of April, 2023.ERNESTO PINEDAAttorney At Law11170 La QuintaEl Paso, TexasTelephone No.Telecopier No.Place, Suite B79936(915)598-7726(915)593-3896 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities identify New Mexico gunman who killed 3, wounded 6 as 18-year-old high schooler Beau Wilson$25 per vote: The cost to defeat Prop KHome presales begin at Paul Foster’s Campo del Sol master-planned community in North El PasoBorderland Bourbon: Maker’s Mark ‘bring good taste to tastes good’Talking horror with El Paso filmmaker Andrew Jara Set to premiere new movie at Rio Grande TheatrePhotos: City of El Paso turns former school into temporary migrant shelter as Title 42 nears endEl Paso venture fund Ecotone places its first betsWhat’s driving record levels of migration to the US border?El Paso City Council denies Union Draft House waiver to sell alcohol at its location across from EastwoodWater for all! UTEP grad works for clean water supply Images Videos CommentedOne-on-one with U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News JVKE samples the sun In Cannes, 'Rust' is looking for buyers and Alec Baldwin has a new project Court record: Wife says California doctor purposely drove family off cliff Benn, Seguin in different roles as 30-somethings for Stars in push to West final Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law? Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle Ex-NFL player Damon Arnette indicted in Nevada in Vegas Strip hotel valet gun case North Carolina Senate votes on state government budget
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.