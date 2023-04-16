EPCC 4/16/23 - 4/22/23 Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMUTTS Canine Cantina coming soonBitwise opens its first El Paso cowork spaceBusiness leaders warn of economic fallout from Proposition KOne-on-one with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete ButtigiegWhy the Luby’s on North Mesa had to closePanera Bread’s first El Paso restaurant expected to open this fallSteve Ortega donates $50,000 for scholarshipsGetting funky with kombucha10 years later: City Hall and Asarco stacks demolitionEl Paso business celebrates expansion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBiden designates Castner Range a national monument (1)Tradition unites U.S. and Mexico. Why it’s at risk (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Sheriff's deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout 'Ramadan Camp' reaches Muslim children across the globe Morgan Freeman: Black History Month is an insult! Monaleo is pregnant Monaleo is pregnant Red Cross: Yemen’s warring sides wrap up major prisoner swap ‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Promises ‘Dramatic’ & ‘Romantic’ Season 10 Legals for 4-16- 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.