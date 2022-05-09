THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: TOMAS MUNOZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Original Petition In Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Joseph D. Vasquez
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against TOMAS MUNOZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM7652 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.A.S.M. and X.M.M, Minor Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JOSSELINE ARLETT SOSA MORONES Date of Birth: 05/18/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: XITALI MUNOZ MORONES Date of Birth: 05/09/2015 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of April, 2022.
Joseph D. Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, TX 79901
915-542-4556
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF
TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SHERKELIA HAYES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Angela K. Walter
400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Suite 900A
Houston, TX 77060
On 01/26/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0275 on the docket of said court and styled:
M&T Bank
V.
SHERKELIA HAYES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff M & T Bank, by and through its attorney of record, Angela K. Walter of Codilis & Moody, P.C., 400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy East, Ste. 900A, Houston, Texas 77060, brought suit under Cause No. 2022DCV0275 in the 171st District Court of El Paso County, Texas, for enforcement and foreclosure of Deed of Trust Lien on the following described real property of which Defendant, Sherkelia Hayes has a potential interest:
LOT 2 BLOCK 33, TRES SUENOS UNIT EIGHT AMENDING PLAT, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20130022755, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, Commonly Known as 4948 Adrian Campos Street, El Paso, Texas 79938
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Curt at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/
Clarisa Aguirre,
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARY FRANCES STALLINGS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, June 13th, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901 on 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV4015 on the docket of said court and styled
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,270.00) which was seized by the CITY OF SAN ELIZARIO MARSHAL OFFICE IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS from MARY FRANCES STALLINGS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreneo County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Olga Rios
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, Greeting And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of January, 2022, against CESAR OCTAVIO RUBIO, Respondent, and suit being number 2017DCM1013 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CALEB RUBIO Date of Birth: 8/13/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of April, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Amended Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of April, 2022, against JESUS JULIAN BARRON, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1139 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MARCOS IRAM SALDANA PEREZ Date of Birth: 08/06/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of April, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #06-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Rehabilitation of High Chaparral Reservoir will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 19th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The work at High Chaparral Reservoir will generally include but not be limited to demolition and reinstallation services. Pre-Demolition work will include Owner coordination to take the site out of service, remove and replace isolation yard valves and piping, draining the 3.5-million gallon steel ground reservoir, reservoir demolition activities, reservoir reconstruction, coating, startup and testing. Demolition activities will include the removal of the entire roof, entire roof support system, all columns and the entire floor area, as well as the existing gravel bedding and sand within the existing concrete ring beam area. Some items, generally including the exterior access ladder, level probe, level sensor, SCADA antenna will be removed, stored, protected and reinstalled. Demolition activities will include structurally supporting the existing tank wall at all times, site safety measures, noise mitigation, dust control and removal and disposal of all demolished items. Reinstallation work will include all the items mentioned, new roof, access hatches, roof penetrations for cathodic protection system, roof vent, all roof support, all columns and rafters and new tank floor area over new sand bedding. Within the existing ring beam area, a new cathodic protection system with rectifier will be installed to protect the floor. From the new roof, a cathodic protection hanging anode system and rectifier will be installed to protect the wall. The project work will include installation of new valves, both above grade and below grade, yard piping modifications, excavation, backfilling, all testing and the reinstallation of existing items as identified and confirm that such items will still properly function. The project work will also include grit blasting both the interior and exterior of the reservoir and providing new coating systems at each area. The project work will include all intended miscellaneous and ancillary items necessary to complete the project, including bringing the site back into services.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 5th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #08-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of La Mesa Sewer Relief Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 20th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
LA MESA AVE SEWER RELIEF LINE:
Approximately 1,658 linear feet of 18-inch diameter SDR-26 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) sanitary sewer main; installation of four (4) 48-inch diameter concrete manholes and one (1) 72-inch diameter concrete manhole each with Triplex Systems (or approved equal) interior cured-in-place liner; Trench Safety System; manhole connection inside TXDOT Right-of-Way (ROW); Traffic Control Measures within TXDOT ROW; protection and support of existing utilities; connection to an active manhole; installation of 112-feet of 30-inch diameter steel casing by boring method; pipeline route surface restoration including 8-inches of base course trench area backfill for El Paso County portion; small quantity of HMAC pavement removal and replacement; import approved backfill material; and all miscellaneous piping, fittings, and appurtenances necessary for the proper installation as required in the drawings and technical specifications.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 4th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-022
Basic and Supplemental Life Insurance, Vision Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability Insurance and Pre-Paid Legal Services for Employees for the El Paso County
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Basic and Supplemental Life Insurance, Vision Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability Insurance and Pre-Paid Legal Services for Employees.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 12, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSONPurchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA CONCEPCION RIOS, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00106, pending in Probate Court No. 1 El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL RENE RIOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000\
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
Dated the 30th day of April, 2022.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO RAYON SR., a/k/a FERNANDO RAYON, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00480 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT RAYON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of April, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of HORTENCIA FLORES a/k/a HORTENCIA G. FLORES, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00447 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to JOSE FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of April, 2022.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA A. RHYMES a/k/a CECILIA AHUMADA RHYMES, Deceased were issued on April 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00467 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ARMANDO E. AHUMADA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 28th day of April, 2022.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LONNIE LEE ABERNATHY a/k/a LONNIE L. ABERNETHY, Deceased were issued on April 26, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00515 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEPHEN L. MEADOR. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
Stephen L. Meador
Independent Executor
Estate of LONNIE LEE ABERNETHY, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 28th day of April 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Temporary Administration for the Estate of JENNEE ALEXANDRA MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02222 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARLAND SINGLETON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Third-Party Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JENEE ALEXANDRA MARTINEZ
c/o Edward DeV. Bunn Jr.
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 28th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Edward DeV. Bunn Jr.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00740 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARVOL WILLIAM BRUMLEY, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00754 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate Of ARVOL WILLIAM BRUMLEY JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY CATHERINE ANSARA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00773 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY CATHERINE ANSARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Dependent Administrator and Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA YOLANDA LEAL ESTRADA A/K/A MARIA YOLANDA AGUAYO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00759 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA YOLANDA LEAL ESTRADA A/K/A MARIA YOLANDA AGUAYO, , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA VALENZUELA DE LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00756 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTORIA VALENZUELA DE LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMIRO LOPEZ NUNEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00758 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMIRO LOPEZ NUNEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TROY ALLEN ADKINS A/K/A TROY A. ADKINS, A/K/A TROY ADKINS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of April, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00749 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TROY ALLEN ADKINS A/K/A TROY A. ADKINS, A/K/A TROY ADKINS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA MANRIQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00743 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA MANRIQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estates Code 202.005, 301.052, and 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RICARDO LINO TREJO
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on April 5, 2022, Probate upon the Estate of RICARDO LINO TREJO, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR02020, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: April 26, 2022.
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KAREN JOAN KRINER WAITS
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on April 25, 2022, Probate upon the Estate of KAREN JOAN KRINER WAITS, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00405, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: April 26, 2022.
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that RODOLFO A. TRONCOSO was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of BERTHA E. TRONCOSO, Deceased, on March 24, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00170 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of BERTHA E. TRONCOSO, Deceased
c/o: RODOLFO A. TRONCOSO
1409 Stone View Way
El Paso, TX 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 5th day of May, 2022.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units A-45 NUNEZ, B58 MADERO
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture, Heavy Duty Carpet Cleaners
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID L. VALLES a/k/a DAVID LUIS VALLES
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DAVID L. VALLES a/k/a DAVID LUIS VALLES, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00047 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID VALLES, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DAVID VALLES JR., Independent Administrator
Estate of DAVID L. VALLES, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 29, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELIA VALLES a/k/a ELIA D. VALLES a/k/a ELIA DE LA CRUZ VALLES
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELIA VALLES a/k/a ELIA D. VALLES a/k/a ELIA DE LA CRUZ VALLES, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00062 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID VALLES, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DAVID VALLES JR., Independent Administrator
Estate of ELIA VALLES, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 29, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARY A. QUEZADA, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00535
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY A. QUEZADA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00535 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ESTEBAN QUEZADA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CELIA F. SEPULVEDA, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00621
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CELIA F. SEPULVEDA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00621 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DUNCAN MEAD CROWELL, were issued on April 25, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-“CPR00420 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to DOUGLAS C. CROWELL, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SERGIO HOLGUIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00768 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERGIO HOLGUIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE DE LA LUZ MARTINEZ, A/K/A JOSE DE LA LUZ MARTINEZ ARZATE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00717 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE DE LA LUZ MARTINEZ A/K/A JOSE DE LA LUZ MARTINEZ ARZATE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00739 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITO RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant to Texas Estate Code 202. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEPHEN MICHAEL LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00674 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEPHEN MICHAEL LOPEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration – Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guadianship for the Estate of MAKAI JACKSON, a minor, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Docket No. 2021CGD00216, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SONYA JACKSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
SONYA JACKSON
C/O Robert Warach
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 23rd day of March 2022.
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF PAZ ISMAEL GARCIA A/K/A PAZ I. GARCIA, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR00481
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAZ ISMAEL GARCIA a/k/a PAZ I, GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00481, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Daniel Garcia
7901 ½ Craddock Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 3rd day of May, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/. Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on November 30th, 2021, SHIRLEY TAYLOR was appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JAKE RAINS, Deceased, in cause 2021-CPR01594, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Shirley Taylor, % Albert A. Biel, Jr., 615 Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated: 05/03/2022
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for Shirley Taylor was appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of Jake Rains, Deceased
Sbn: 02301300
615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
E-mail: albertbiel@albertbiel.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACE ELIZABETH BORUFF, Deceased, were issued to ELIZABETH ANN ANGELONE on April 28, 2022, in Case No.
2022-CPR00292, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD DIAMOS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administrator upon the Estate of EDWARD DIAMOS, Deceased, were granted to ABBRIELLE DIAMOS on April 28, 2022, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00367. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields,
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SHARYN COZZENS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SHARYN COZZENS, Deceased, was granted to ALYSSA MILNE (FKA ALYSSA DAWN COZZENS), as Independent Executor on April 28, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2022-CPR00569. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RALPH L. PETTY, Deceased, were issued to SARAH PETTY ON April 14, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01966, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Sarah Petty
Independent Administrator
12488 Tierra Rey Court
El Paso, Texas 79938-4738
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of April, 2022.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHIRLEY S. FAIRCHILD, Deceased, were issued to JOSEPH F. DEMPSEY on April 11, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00328, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
JOSEPH F. DEMPSEY
Independent Executor
c/o Resident Agent, Maria Silva
10012 Saigon Street
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of April, 2022.
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CARLOS VALENCIA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado, 14190 Horizon Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79928, on this the 29th day of November, 2021 against CARLOS VALENCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2008CM1102 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of A.J.V. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL JULIAN VALENCIA Date of Birth: 05/24/2006 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 20th day of April, 2022.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
915-852-0500
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ANNA MARIE KILSTROM, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00364
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNA MARIE KILSTROM, Deceased, were granted on April 26, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00364 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANNA LEE PROCTOR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 5/02/2022 and will conclude on 5/23/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Cruz Crespin, Charles Sherwood, and Joe M. Ochotorena.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Zebadiah Barnes, Javier J. Avalos, and Prisilla Sanchez.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Oliver James.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Darline Enriquez, Guadalupe Garcia, Ana Hernandez, Richard Mijares, Itzel Torres, and Francisco Sanchez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Evelyn Martinez, Ana Hernandez Soto, and J.C.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIBERTO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00769 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent last known address: 8162 Valley View Drive, El Paso, Texas 79907) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRENE H. WOLFE, A/K/A IRENE D. WOLFE, A/K/A IRENE H.ROBERSON,A/K/A IRENE HELGELAND WOLF, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00725 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRENE H. WOLFE A/K/A IRENE D. WOLFE, A/K/A IRENE H ROBERSON, A/K/A IRENE HELGELAND WOLF, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For The Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARISELA MEDINA with last known address is El Paso, Texas
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR002080 on the docket of said court and styled PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00330
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of PATRICIA LYNN SCOTT A/K/A LYNN C. SCOTT, deceased: ANDREW W. WILSON, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of PATRICIA LYNN SCOTT A/K/A LYNN C. SCOTT, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on April 25, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ANDREW W. WILSON
Independent Executor of the Estate of PATRICIA LYNN SCOTT A/K/A LYNN C. SCOTT, deceased
c/o Zachary Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT CHARLES MCCULLEY A/K/A ROBERT C. MCCULLEY DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00501
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT CHARLES MCCULLEY A/K/A ROBERT C. MCCULLEY
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ROBERT CHARLES MCCULLEY A/K/A ROBERT C. MCCULLEY
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the estate of ROBERT CHARLES MCCULLEY A/K/A ROBERT C. MCCULLEY, Cause Number 2022-CPR00501, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 27th day of April, 2022 to RICHARD TODD MCCULLEY, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: May 2, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Independent Executor, RICHARD TODD MCCULLEY
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARLOS ANTONIO ACEVES, Deceased.
Cause No. 2022-CPR00037
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO ACEVES, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of May, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00037, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA ELENA ACEVES, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARIA ELENA ACEVES is 4744 Lucy Drive, El Paso, TX 79924.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 3rd day of May, 2022.
/s/ MARIA ELENA ACEVES, Independent Executor of the Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO ACEVES, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIAN SIMON LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00059, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSAN MARIE CRAVEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Bassett Self Storage Park, 6565 Edgemere Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925 at 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 2022. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants: Korry D. Walden clothes, radio backpack. Lujan Wynette: household furniture window fan, boxes misc. Quevedo Joe: household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves, sleeping bags, etc. Medina Oscar: table, chairs boxes, fan, shelves, gas tanks, mattress picture frames etc. Castruita Yvonne: dresser, boxes, head board, cooler, etc.Lara Laura: coolers, table, mattress folding tables, sofa, tent fishing rod, sleeping bag etc. Estrada Tabitha: dresser, sofa, TV stand, boxes etc., Rodriguez Paul: TV, air conditioner, dresser, miscellaneous Items. The public is invited to attend by Bassett Self Storage management team dated this 02, day of May, 2022.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: MIROSLAV BIRMANCEVIC BART, wherever he may be found Greeting: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Ouisa D. Davis, 521 Texas Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 13th day of April, 2022 against MIROSLAV BIRMANCEVIC BART, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM2218 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of The Marriage of REBECCA MEZA BIRMANCEVIC BART AND MIROSLAV BIRMANCEVIC BART
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of April, 2022.
Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-588-9592
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #40-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of 24” to 36” Steel Cylinder Concrete Pipeline Replacement, El Paso International Airport Corridors D & E will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 7th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
1. Provision and installation of approximately 1,850 linear feet (LF) of new 24” ductile iron well collector pipeline and approximately 8,000 LF of new 30” ductile iron well collector pipeline. These segments of the project are referred to as “Corridor E” and will replace the existing well collector pipeline within these replacement limits. The exception is under the existing 8L-26R airport runway which was recently installed in 2014. The Corridor E pipeline will tie-in to this newly installed pipeline on both ends of the runway. The proposed well collector pipeline routing will be offset from the existing well collector pipeline and the existing well collector pipeline will be abandoned in place.
2. Provision and installation of approximately 3,300 linear feet (LF) of new 36” ductile iron well collector pipeline. This segment of the project is referred to as “Corridor D” and will replace the existing well collector pipeline within these replacement limits. The exception is under the existing 8L-26R airport runway which was recently installed in 2014. The Corridor D pipeline will tie-in to this newly installed pipeline on both ends of the runway. The proposed well collector pipeline routing will be offset from the existing well collector pipeline and the existing well collector pipeline will be abandoned in place.
3. The project includes installation of new intertie pipelines between existing pipelines and Corridor E and Corridor D in such a way that will simplify the valving configuration near the southernmost EPIA access road. The revised piping will allow EPWater to easily deliver water from the various airport wells to either the existing McRae Reservoir or Montana Reservoir with valve manipulation.
4. Also included in the project is installation of three portions of the pipelines by means of trenchless methods with installation of the pipeline within fiberglass casings.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 18th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #18-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Country Club & Sunset Lift Station Rehabilitation Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until June 1st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Country Club and Sunset Lift Stations Rehabilitation Improvements consists of two lift station reconstruction that will replace the old distribution systems for areas located at Country Club Drive & Sunset Drive.
The improvements for this project consist of the reconstruction of the Country Club and Sunset Lift Stations. In general, the work encompass: The demolition of existing lift station facilities; removal and replacement of discharge piping, pumps, pump bases, guide bars, wall sleeves, valves chains, access hatch doors, safety grates, and associated electrical instrumentation and mechanical equipment. Complete demolition of existing control rooms and existing manholes. Removal of trees, debris, rockwall, chain link fence and gate(s). Installation and operation of By-Pass System for the duration of the project to maintain uninterrupted (constant) operation of wastewater collection. Groundwater dewatering is anticipated for the reconstruction of the lift stations. Installation of approximately 320 linear feet of force main of various sizes; approximately 350 linear feet of sanitary sewer line of various sizes; approximately 6-48-inch diameter sanitary sewer manholes with additional vertical depth; approximately 430 linear feet of 1-inch diameter water service with water meter and backflow preventer. Installation of a new wet well, valve vault and prefabricated control room with coating systems, piping, fittings, wall brackets, guide rails, pumps, pump bases, valves, monorail system with electrical hoist, cabinet and other electrical-mechanical components. Grading and drainage, pavement removal and replacement, concrete work including concrete sidewalk, concrete driveways and concrete pads, header curbs; rockwalls, wrought iron fence, rolling gates, RCP pipe; rock excavation and protective shoring system for the new lift station; videotaping of project site before and after construction.
Some of the challenges associated with this project include: 1) Demolition of existing lift station facilities; 2) Coordination with the EPW Operations and EPCWID#1; 3) Groundwater Dewatering; 4) By-Pass Operations.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 17th, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #63-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Cielo Vista 0.1MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement and Elevated Tank Ladder and Safety Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 31st, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Project consists of removing and replacing the existing 100,000-gallon ground storage blend tank, associated piping and appurtenances, removing and replacing the existing supporting steel platform and safety ladders on the MET, and a new hoist rescue system. The Project site, known as Cielo Vista, is located at 9428 Daughtery Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925.
The Project consists of installing a new 100,000-gallon welded steel ground storage tank, 245 LF of new 16-inch water approved pipe with valves and fittings, 240 LF of new 20-inch water-approved pipe, valves, and fittings, 265 LF of 24-inch drainpipe, and horizontal direction drilling. Demolition and remove existing non-compliant access ladders, platforms, rails and other appurtenances, furnishing and installing compliant access ladders, fall arrest systems, steel platforms, guard rails, and a LIMPET combined fall prevention and ladder climb assistant system to be used as a rescue alternative.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The Cielo Vista 0.1 MG Ground Storage Tank Replacement and Elevated Tank Ladder and Safety Improvements project cost will range from $900,000.00 to $1,000,000.00. The Owner will evaluate the Bids based upon the total Bid amount.
The Work will be substantially completed within 225 Calendar Days after the Contractor has been given the notice to commence work.
The Contractor’s failure to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key Personnel specifically required for this Project include: the Project Manager; Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and the Foreman. Key Personnel employed by the Bidder must demonstrate Successful Completion of a project similar in nature and scope to this project within the past five years and similar project with a value of at least one-third of the value bid for this project.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted May 17th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by LUCIA M. RODRIGUEZ AND JOSE V RODRIGUEZ, as mortgagor in favor of Urban Financial Group, as mortgagee and ALAN E. SOUTH, ATTORNEY AT LAW, as trustee, and was recorded on August 12, 2009 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20090056426 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 12, 2016, and recorded on March 22, 2016, under Clerk`s Instrument Number 20160019120 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of June 7, 2022 is $119,098.89; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOTS THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), IN BLOCK EIGHTY-SIX (86), MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION ON FILE IN THAT FRONT BOOK 162 OF THE DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 3405 POLK AVENUE, EL PASO, TX 79930.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: AT THE EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM, 4100 E. PAISANO DR., EL PASO, TX 79905, OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER`S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,098.89.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,909.89 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,909.89 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $119,098.89, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: May 1, 2022
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-023
Kitchen and Food Services for the County of El Paso Jail Facilities
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Kitchen and Food Services for the County of El Paso Jail Facilities.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
A walk-thru will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the El Paso County Jail Annex located at 12501 Montana, El Paso, TX 79938. Immediately following the Annex visit, (allowing for 30 minutes driving time) all vendors will meet at the El Paso County Detention Facility located at 601 E Overland St., El Paso, Texas 79901 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the walk-through in the El Paso County Detention Facility’s Conference Room.
All vendors that wish to attend, must clear a criminal background check by the Sheriff’s Department. Any vendor that does not clear a background check, will not be allowed inside the facility.
Vendors must provide the following information for a background check. Email your information to cparra@epcounty.com:
•Full name:
•Address:
•Date of birth:
•Driver’s license or State Id #: (a photocopy must be provided)
The deadline to submit required criminal background information is May 20, 2022, before 5 p.m. Any vendor that does not submit their information before the deadline will not be allowed to attend the site-visit.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, May 27, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-024
Purchase Eight (8) Semi-Trailer Lightweight Bottom Dump (Belly Dump) Trailers and Three (3) 50-Ton Air Ride Lowboy Trailer with Detachable Gooseneck Attachment for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase Eight (8) Semi-Trailer Lightweight Bottom Dump (Belly Dump) Trailers and Three (3) 50-Ton Air Ride Lowboy Trailer with Detachable Gooseneck Attachment.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 26, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property south of Brandywine Road, between Cherrington Street and Saltzgaber Street, is in process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of all of Lots 7 and 9 and a Portion of Lots 6, 8, 10, 26, 27, 28 and 29, all Right-of-Way of Thrailkill Street, Tuscaranas Street and Serran Avenue and Portions of Right-of-Way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street, Vendome Street, Trabue Street, Amesbury Avenue, Brandywine Road and Saltzgaber Street, all within Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 61.26 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
