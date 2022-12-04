El Pasoans have a lot of questions about the thousands of miles of roads that crisscross the region. Here are three reader-submitted questions answered.
Q: Are the thin-ish white lines on the freeway and on exit ramps an ice prevention measure?
El Paso Inc. reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation about the lines on Interstate 10.
“The lines are a pre-treatment salt solution to prevent ice from forming on roadways,” said Lauren Macias-Cervantes, a TxDOT public information officer.
The solution helps to prevent cars from sliding on the road.
Q: There are two strange-looking, short posts in the median at the intersection of Northern Pass and Resler in West El Paso. They’re too short to be light poles, they aren’t illuminated and they don’t appear to have any purpose. What the heck are they?
We reached out to CSA Design Group and CSA Constructors about the green bollards and found out they are just for decoration.
“They serve no purpose,” said Eileen Karlsruher, president of CSA Design Group. “(The city) put the same type of bollards on San Felipe Drive, off Resler Drive, and they go up the back way to (The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus), but those have illumination in them.”
Q: The city (I’m guessing) installed big new streetlights along Sunland Park Drive heading toward Sunland Park. But they have not been turned on. Why? And when might they be lighted?
El Paso Inc. reached out to the city of El Paso and was told the lights at that location were already “energized,” meaning that the power was turned on. But a “functional problem” was encountered during the process.
“The contractor is keeping them off to be able to work on them safely,” Tammy Fonce, a city spokesperson, said.
Asked when the problem might be fixed and lights turned on, the city said it would have an answer Friday. By press time Friday, El Paso Inc. had not received an answer, but the story will be updated online at ElPasoInc.com.
