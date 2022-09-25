A reader asks El Paso Inc., “I remember reading a few years back that to join the USL the EP Locomotive had to commit to building a stadium. Any news on that?”
We spoke to Alan Ledford, president of MountainStar Sports Group. The group owns the El Paso Locomotive, the United Soccer League team that made its debut in 2019.
He clarified: “There was never a hard and fast requirement at the point in time when we joined the league to have a stadium.”
But, he said, the USL has wanted teams to have their own stadiums.
“In our case, our objective since day one has been to construct a stadium in Downtown, or near Downtown, for the Locomotive,” he said.
Although it is too early to identify a timeline, it’s important to have a stadium for the Locos – not just for the team but also for El Paso’s economy, he said.
“To continue to attract those new businesses, we need to continue to provide these types of quality-of-life assets like Southwest University Park and a possible soccer-specific stadium,” he said. “To move the community forward, it is imperative that these types of assets and these types of venues become part of the region.
“We’re excited to make that happen and to work towards that ultimate goal. Doing nothing and standing still is not an option.”
In the meantime, the sharing the ballpark with the El Paso Chihuahuas has worked well for the Locos, Ledford said. Next year, the team will play in the park for its fourth season.
Among the 27 teams that make up the USL Championship league, the Locos rank seventh in average attendance, according to Soccer Stadium Digest. This year, the team has attracted an average of 6,500 fans for each home game.
“The impact that Southwest University Park has had on the Downtown area and the economics of the region has been significant,” Ledford said. “To create a venue that is equally impactful going forward, there are always multiple hurdles that need to be addressed and need to be overcome.
“We’re in the process and have been in the process of investigating and understanding everything from possible locations to the architectural feel and programming.”
