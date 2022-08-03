While the most recent version of this question came in through Inc.quiries – our formal program to solicit your interests and questions – I’ve been asked it a few times before.
I have a simple answer: When readers and advertisers want to pay double.
I don’t mean to be irreverent; it’s the truth. But we’re incredibly flattered when readers ask. It makes a good case for continued interest in a printed newspaper.
We’ve noodled over the scenario of increasing our frequency but don’t think we can make the numbers work. We believe the cost of production and distribution would outpace the demand.
There is a reason daily papers are eliminating some of their printed days and worse, something like 100 local newspapers close each year. Not only has consumer behavior completely changed, but competing for people’s time and attention is harder. Also, the cost of paper has increased exponentially. The original advertising-based business model can’t support the operation entirely and those, like us, who remain are finding new ways to diversify the revenue.
El Paso Inc. continues to see strong support. It turns out that our weekly schedule is a nice counterpoint to the digital and media overwhelm. Recently a reader who renewed a digital-only subscription asked if she could upgrade back to the printed subscription. She missed getting her paper and found that she enjoyed reading it in print much more than online. We agree, it’s a better experience.
I consume a lot of news online, too. But the experience is more of a scan or browse. I have seen a study that says reading on paper is 10% to 30% faster than reading online. And other data has shown that readers spend 1 or 2 minutes reading an online article. The Washington Post used to report the time readers spent on their website. The last time they reported – about a year ago – readers spent an average of 16 minutes the whole month! So yeah, the print experience is better. Plus, you don’t run out of battery, you’re not interrupted to link away, you don’t have to log in and no one is tracking your every movement.
We do not take it for granted and are delighted to continue printing weekly. If we do increase the volume of news, we’d work on increasing digital frequency first. All the content would always make its way to the weekly printed product for a good recap.
Q. Could you deliver the paper Friday night or Saturday morning? That would certainly replace the now nondelivered El Paso Times.
That is an interesting consideration. It would upend the entire 26-year production schedule, but we need to be open to change if that’s what readers want. Part of this schedule was set up so we could include stock market closings on Friday. Of course, the Internet has changed that need. It wouldn’t be that big of a deal to change news and advertising deadlines. It’s a lot trickier to rearrange the printing and delivery crew schedules that are in place today. Still, we should pay close attention to this option and see what you want. I’d love to know your thoughts.
Q. Why don’t you have one of those digital editions of the printed paper?
The industry calls these e-editions or flip books. The short answer is that it takes more time and money to do it. One reader recently challenged me on this. He said he didn’t get it. Just PDF the pages and upload them. We could do that, but then you’d just have something like 50 to 70ish individual files sitting up on a webpage weekly, not very useful to anyone. You’d still incur the time to convert and upload the files – which would put our graphics team into overtime – and be charged additional bandwidth to host the files.
I’ve talked to some of our industry vendors and they confirm that there has been a resurgence of interest in e-editions. They almost died out a few years ago. No one is quite sure why there is renewed interest, but possibly older readers have grown accustomed to tablets and like this option. The software tries to emulate the printed reading experience, even with sound effects when turning the page to simulate the tactile nature of reading a newspaper.
Will we do it? If we can determine broader demand and financial support for it, yes.
One of the challenges smaller, independent news organizations face is an expectation to deliver an online product on par with national or global news outlets. But we don’t have access to the software, expertise and staffing they have. We’re on our own, and it’s expensive relative to our audience size. When you have millions of readers or are a company with hundreds of local daily newspapers that in aggregate have millions of readers, you have economies of scale and technology costs that make sense relative to your audience.
