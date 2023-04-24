A reader asks: Just curious: does Inc. only publish letters that agree with the business community’s and El Paso Inc.’s editorial position?
The short answer is no. Whether members of our staff agree or disagree with a letter is not a factor in whether it’s published or not.
I appreciate receiving letters because they further important local conversations. Letters expressing opinions on different sides of an issue make the paper better, but we can’t publish something we don’t receive.
For example, we have published a number of letters recently regarding Prop K, and most have been in opposition to the climate charter. Why haven’t we published more letters in support of Prop K? Because we haven’t received them.
El Paso Inc. does not have an editorial position. Founder Tom Fenton will sometimes express strong opinions in his columns in this space, but they don’t represent an official position of the paper. There is no crossover with our news team, and I’m sure our reporters and editors find much to agree with – and disagree with – in our opinion pages.
Since El Paso Inc.’s founding in 1995, we have never endorsed candidates.
We do, though, have a unique mission and are guided by the mission statement that we publish every week in the masthead on the bottom of page 3A.
I do prefer to run letters about local issues, as well as letters responding to an article, letter or column we have recently published – something that we are covering or is being discussed in these pages.
Letters should be 150 to 200 words, factual and focus on an argument rather than a person. No ad hominem attacks, please.
You can email them to me at rsgray@elpasoinc.com. Include your full name and what side of town you live on.
