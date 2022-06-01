The itch that rashes: Treating and understanding eczema

Red, itchy and flaky, eczema is what Dr. Brenda Simpson describes as a chronic, relapsing skin condition that is difficult to manage. But new treatment options and breakthrough research are improving the medical community’s understanding of atopic dermatitis.
“We call it the itch that rashes,” Simpson says. “Eczema is a condition we only think of being skin-deep, but it affects a child’s sleep, mood and development. It impacts people socially and is a big expense financially.”
A pediatric dermatologist at El Paso Dermatology, Simpson says eczema is the most common condition she treats – with her clinic being the second largest enrolling site in the Target Atopic Dermatitis observational study behind Windsor Dermatology in New Jersey.
“El Paso has a very heavy burden of advanced eczema in the pediatric community,” she says.
While moisturizers and topical steroids continue to be the main methods of treatment for eczema, Simpson says one of the newest medications is Dupixent, an injectable medicine that targets the skin condition internally.
Dupixent is used to treat those ages six and up with moderate to severe eczema who haven’t responded well to moisturizers or topical steroids. Simpson anticipates that the Federal Drug Administration will approve the injectable for children six months and older come June 2022.
For patients with mild to moderate eczema, other options include nonsteroidal topicals such as Eucrisa and Opzelura. Eucrisa, a prescription ointment, is approved for children as young as three months. Meanwhile, Opzelura can help those 12 and older through its use of JAK inhibitors, which affect the immune system.
According to Simpson, new research suggests that atopic dermatitis may be caused by a genetic mutation in the protein filaggrin.
“Filaggrin is a protein that fills the gaps between the cells of our skin barrier and seals in the moisture, protecting the skin from irritants,” she says. “So, when its defective, moisture escapes and irritants – like dirt or perfume – can penetrate the skin real easily.”
She adds that research also points to atopic dermatitis patients having an increased chance of developing asthma, seasonal allergies and food allergies. But food allergies are not a common cause of the condition, Simpson says.
“Studies show that IL-4 and IL-13, two markers in our immune system, tend to be elevated in eczema patients,” she says.
Dupixent, the injectable medication, targets these immune system markers.
Simpson says it’s important that patients don’t skip their two-week follow-up appointment after their initial visit, sharing that those who struggle the most tend to be patients who miss that first follow-up and are unable to keep up with their monthly checkups.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there when it comes to treating eczema,” she says. “Parents will put their children on restrictive diets or think that bathing is harmful to the skin. A big part of counseling and educating patients is addressing these misconceptions.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.