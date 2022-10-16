A reader asked: What is going on with the Wyler Aerial Tramway? Is it going to reopen? I feel it should be renovated. Any word?
El Paso Inc. reached out to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“The department has been working on solutions,” said Adam Jarrett, Texas Parks and Wildlife regional director for West Texas. “Repairing that 60-year-old tramway was determined to not be a viable option, simply because the parts are no longer manufactured.”
The Wyler Aerial Tramway was built in 1959 by KTSM Channel 9 atop the Franklin Mountains, and later became a state park. It was closed to the public in September 2018 when the equipment was considered too old to transport visitors.
“We brought in a consultant and, ultimately, the decision to close it was made for the safety of the public and the staff,” Jarrett said.
Construction of a new tramway is still in its first stages of planning. Along with a new tramway, the department hopes to improve parts of the park including the parking lot, the roads and to address traffic issues. They are also looking at different frame models for the tramway.
While the amount of funding was not specified, Jarrett said the new tramway will cost millions. The department is looking for available money in state legislative sessions.
“There’s been ongoing comprehensive planning and designing effort,” Jarrett said. “There will certainly be a different, better and more modern experience, including a visitor center when it’s reconstructed.”
The tramway may not be open to people, but it’s not completely unused.
“The tramway is still operational to send telecommunications equipment to TV stations, radio stations and government agencies,” said Diana Moy, park interpreter at Wyler Aerial Tramway State Park.
Right now, the park is only offering guided hikes along the trails due to safety concerns.
“There is no self-guided at the park,” said Moy. “With the towers and the equipment, there’s always the risk of things falling down.”
Throughout each phase of planning and construction for the tramway, the park can still be visited.
“Keeping an eye on continuing to provide opportunities for the public to access the site when it’s available and not under construction is essential,” Jarrett said.
There has not been a date made when the first phase of the project will be completed, but it is a priority to the department, Jarrett said.
“We have 87 state parks across the state of Texas, but there’s only one tramway,” he said. “While the tramway will be offline for a while, we do feel that when we bring it back online, it’ll be one of a kind and it’ll be something that makes Texas State Parks and El Paso proud for sure.”
