Federal law requires trains to blast their horns 15 to 20 seconds before entering public railroad crossings. The horns are very loud and can drive the neighbors crazy.
The Federal Railroad Administration rule does allow localities to establish quiet zones that silence the horns. It’s not a simple or cheap process.
To do so, they must close or upgrade all the public railroad crossings in the area and implement other safety measures. The costs fall on the localities – in this case, the city of El Paso.
Jerry DeMuro, assistant director of the city’s capital improvement program, said the entire city is not a quiet zone. There is a quiet zone active in the Five Points area that includes the railroad crossings at Rosewood, Piedras, Maple, Birch, Ceder and Elm.
There is another quiet zone being developed in the Medical Center of the Americas area in South Central El Paso. There, several crossings have been closed or upgraded.
Upgrades include new gate systems and “controls,” like medians and bollards, that make it impossible for vehicles to go around the gates to cross the tracks.
“As of now, we’ve completed the city’s work and are now waiting on the railroad,” DeMuro said.
The quiet zone is expected to cost the city $5.7 million and be operational in 10 to 12 months.
