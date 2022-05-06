Recently, a reader asked: How do you become a nominee for bear salon in El Paso?
Thanks for asking. We’re assuming that you are referring to Best of El Paso? And did you mean hair salon? Or beer salon?!
We like to keep it simple so everyone can participate in Best of El Paso.
First head to bestofelpaso.com to get to the ballot. We skip the nomination process and when you enter (write in) your favorite selection to any category, it will record it as a vote. You get one vote per category, but you may change your vote at anytime until May 31 when we close the voting. Whatever you submitted when we close the ballot will be recorded in our system. If we receive variations of the businesses name, we will merge the votes together. We watch it on the back-end and continuously clean that sort of stuff up.
Then, we get the word out so lots of other fans of that business cast their votes, too. We have a whole social media kit the business can use to promote themselves and rally El Pasoans to go vote for them.
Also, you must be local to this region to participate and you must participate in at least 25 categories across the ballot. We hope you do more! The point is to get community input on favorite places. Surely you have lots of favorites and we need everyone's input to have a quality Best of El Paso.
Let us know if that didn’t answer your question or you have more email: bestofep@elpasoinc.com.
