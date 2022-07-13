Two property tax measures, approved by Texas voters in May, will reduce what some El Paso property owners pay in taxes – but not by a lot in a city that has one of the highest tax rates in the state.
Proposition 1, the Property Tax Limit Reduction for Elderly and Disabled Residents Amendment, cuts school district taxes for those 65 and older and people with disabilities.
Proposition 2, proposed as the Increased Homestead Exemption for School District Property Taxes Amendment, increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.
The propositions go into effect later this year.
“(Property tax cuts) could potentially lead to some individuals having overages in their escrow – especially for those that would be in the category where they would be saving on the tax associated with public schools, those 65 and older and disabled,” said John Gibson, associate professor of economics and finance at UTEP.
The amount of relief El Paso homeowners are getting is small, yet it shows policymakers are aware of the concerns about property taxes, Gibson said.
For senior citizens and disabled residents in Texas, public school taxes had been frozen for some time before a state bill in 2019 resulted in school districts lowering tax rates. While other residents began seeing reductions, tax rates for these Texans remained frozen with no adjustments.
Proposition 1 ensures that Texans 65 and older, as well as those with disabilities, will have their taxes adjusted to match the reduced school district rates paid by most other residents.
El Paso Inc. reached out to EPISD to see if El Pasoans under these resident categories would see a reduced tax rate. The city’s largest district has yet to respond.
Gibson said that while Proposition 2 is a step in the right direction, it is a minor change.
The homestead exemption lowers the taxable value of a home. So, if your home is appraised by the Central Appraisal District at $200,000 and you qualify for a $25,000 exemption, only $175,000 would be taxed. Proposition 2 raised the exemption to $40,000, so only $160,000 is taxable.
