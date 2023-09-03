Readers ask: “I would like to know the reason for the gas shortage. No one has a very good answer.” And “Why are gas prices generally higher in El Paso?”
Gasoline prices remain high as drivers hit the roads for Labor Day weekend, and El Paso has the misfortune of having the most expensive gas in Texas.
As of Thursday, El Paso ranked first for gas prices among 27 of the largest metropolitan areas in Texas, including Corpus Christi, Houston and Dallas, according to auto club AAA.
“Typically, El Paso does have the highest average in the state and that remains the case pretty consistently,” Daniel Armbruster, corporate spokesperson at AAA Texas/New Mexico, told El Paso Inc.
A gas shortage that caused some El Paso gas stations to briefly run out of fuel last week and has driven up prices stems from unplanned outages at the Alon Big Spring refinery and Marathon Petroleum’s El Paso refinery.
In response, the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, Aug. 28, granted a temporary waiver of fuel standards for El Paso County. The waiver of the rules, which are designed to limit the emission of gasoline vapors that contribute to smog, will continue through Sept. 16, according to the EPA.
In a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbot on Aug. 28, the EPA wrote that the waiver was requested by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality under the Clean Air Act.
Under the waiver, the EPA wrote, “regulated parties may produce, sell and distribute gasoline in El Paso County with an RVP (Reid Vapor Pressure) of no more than 9.0 pounds per square inch (10.0 psi if the gasoline contains between 9% and 15% ethanol).”
On Friday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in El Paso was $3.90 per gallon, which is 50 cents higher than the Texas average. El Paso’s average was also higher than the national average of $3.82, according to AAA.
Armbruster said one reason gas is often more expensive in El Paso than other Texas cities is that distribution costs tend to be higher here because of the region’s geographic isolation.
“Individual retailers do set the price in Texas,” Armbruster said. “Consumers are either having to pay more from wholesale retailers or there’s some other market force causing price hikes.”
In a Thursday report, AAA Texas said price fluctuations remain possible through Labor Day Weekend due to busy holiday travel and Hurricane Idalia, which caused three refineries along the Gulf Coast to shut down.
The price of crude oil, which accounts for 50% of the cost of gas, also rose as Idalia made landfall in Florida. Armbruster said crude oil distribution has decreased as suppliers, including OPEC, reduce output.
“Crude oil prices have been going up since the beginning of the summer,” he said. “They started around $67 (per barrel) in June and now they’re sitting at about $83. If the price of crude oil goes up, we generally see retail gas prices follow.”
The high gas prices have pinched El Pasoans’ wallets over the past few weeks.
Lori Serrano, a Northeast El Paso resident, has been recording how much she pays for her gas since February. At a gas station at Fort Bliss she frequently visits, Serrano said, the price rose 50 cents from the beginning of July to the beginning of August. Her last visit cost $3.85 per gallon.
“There’s just so much fluctuation,” she said. “My first thought when I see high gas prices is that it reflects that our economy is not doing well.”
Tom Fullerton, an economist at UTEP, said high gas prices have yet to have a broader impact on the El Paso economy. He hopes that gas prices will start to ease after the busy Labor Day Weekend as often happens. But he emphasized that he could not make a concrete prediction.
“It’s way too early to anticipate whether this develops into a trend or becomes more problematic,” he said. “Just to put it in perspective, we are still way below the prices that we observed in El Paso and in the United States during late June of 2022.”
