It is important to consider the facility's amenities and offerings. From guest privileges and hours of operation to location and additional perks, these can make (or break) your gym experience.
Here are six factors provided by Plant Fitness to consider when choosing a gym that's compatible with your lifestyle.
- Gym hours. Inquire not only about the hours but also about exactly what is offered during those times. When are trainers available? Are there amenities or sections of the gym that are closed during certain times? It's important to have a clear idea of the club's hours and offerings, so you can plan your workout schedule accordingly.
- Training options. It is important to investigate each location's variety of training options that can help keep you on track toward your goals. If you prefer having access to a fitness professional, find a gym that recognizes the value of training and the importance of offering the service to members — especially at an affordable price.
- Guest privileges. Part of the appeal of joining a gym is the perks you receive for being a member. Some clubs will provide guest passes, other gyms offer complimentary smoothies or breakfasts. Some offer online portals and forums so you can find support and inspiration on your fitness journey and others offer special services — like massages. It's also important to be clear on what's not offered, and what the trade-offs may be. For example, it's nice to have towels provided for you, but gyms with that amenity may be a lot more expensive. You should always look to get the most bang for your buck when deciding how to choose a gym.
- Club locations. Having a gym near your home or workplace makes it more likely you'll be able to get in several workouts a week. If you want to visit two different locations for convenience, make sure to ask about splitting your time between both gyms, so you give yourself the best shot at exercising regularly.
- Quality of facility. Having a clean, spacious area to exercise in is important. Before you join, gyms will typically offer a tour, giving you the chance to scope out the scene and take note of the conditions and how comfortable you feel. Check to see if the gym offers high-quality equipment in good working order. What is the parking situation like? If you plan on driving to the gym, you don't want to waste time fighting for a spot.
- Overall value. Remember, not every $10/month gym is created equal. Think about the value you're getting, and at what cost. Does the staff put care and effort into developing a community, creating a clean and safe space, and providing a plethora of options and amenities? You can still enjoy quality equipment, a spacious environment, and unbeatable perks without paying an arm and a leg.
