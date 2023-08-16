HOME, the public housing authority that provides low-cost housing for 52,000 residents in the El Paso area, is redeveloping its largest property.
At a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, HOME executives joined U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, city Rep. Chris Canales and officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to celebrate the start of construction on the Ruben Salazar Apartments.
“We’ve been working very hard to figure out what to do with it,” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME. “It was really difficult to find the money and partners to make this a reality. And I know it has been a blight upon El Paso, but it is going to turn into something fantastic.”
JPMorgan Chase is providing a $58.6 million construction loan for the redevelopment of the apartments at 311 S. Eucalyptus. The project is also supported by a grant from the city of El Paso.
“Through this renovation, hundreds of West Texans will have access to newly imagined apartments, creating homes and returning the property’s artistic legacy to the El Paso community,” said David Saling, executive director for community development banking at Chase.
The apartment complex, which has 286 units, has been vacant for three. It is named for Ruben Salazar who was a prominent El Paso journalist and champion for civil rights in the 1960s. He died in 1970 after being struck by a tear gas canister fired by a sheriff’s deputy during a protest in Los Angeles.
Construction is expected to finish in about 30 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.