You are the CEO of a midsize company headquartered in El Paso. It is Monday morning, and you have just settled in to enjoy your first cup of coffee when your HR director asks for a few minutes of your time.
The HR director begins by telling you that one of your employees, who happens to be the supervisor of a department critical to day-to-day operations, has just informed her that they received military orders to deploy in 30 days.
They will likely be deployed for six months and are relying on you to determine how to handle the situation. What are your choices? What are your obligations?
You didn’t even know this employee was serving in the military. You concluded that since they had already served in the active-duty component, they are now, a veteran, and you would be correct. Perhaps the employee had advised you that they serve in the Reserves. You assumed that meant they spent one weekend a month and two weeks each summer doing military training. Again, you would be correct. However, with only 1% of our population actively serving in the military, the Department of Defense has increasingly relied upon the National Guard and Reserves to meet the challenges the U.S. faces, domestically and abroad. Think hurricanes and major flooding in the southeast, forest fires in the west and major winter storms that cut off power lines for days.
We are all living with the potential for armed conflict on multiple continents today. These situations require well-trained and prepared service members, and one or more of those service members likely work in your company.
Most employers and their HR directors are not completely aware of what their obligations are. Likewise, many service members are unaware that they, too, have obligations to their employers, including providing the required advance notice of their impending deployment. The service member may have questions like, Will my employer be able to give me the same position with the same compensation when I return from deployment?
Several organizations can help to answer questions, beginning with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a function under the Department of Defense. You should begin at the ESGR website: esgr.mil.
Those employers who are actively engaged with ESGR can feel confident they can get the right answers on their obligations. They also have opportunities to recognize their service members for special awards and to have their companies recognized for exceptional efforts in support of service members.
You can contact your local ESGR representative to receive valuable training on the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA. The best advice is to understand your obligations before facing a time-sensitive situation.
Local contacts for the ESGR are John Baily, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lance Lehr and Richard Dayoub. For more information, email john.baily@att.net.
John Baily owns Baily Consulting and helps small businesses looking to enter the federal contracting market, Lance Lehr was the senior enlisted leader for the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, and Richard Dayoub owns Thunderbird Management Consulting and hosts “El Paso Primetime” on radio station KTEP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.