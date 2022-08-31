Texas Oncology, a medical practice founded in 1986 that operates more than 220 locations in Texas, is investing $35 million in El Paso.
One of the largest cancer treatment providers in the region, the group announced Monday that it is expanding and renovating its four facilities here, including its recently acquired radiation treatment center on Vista del Sol.
“Texas Oncology has been committed to providing leading-edge cancer care to patients in El Paso for more than 20 years,” Dr. Ines Sanchez-Rivera, medical director of Texas Oncology in El Paso, said in a statement. “With this renovation and expansion project, we are investing in making local cancer care better and more accessible for this deserving community, now and into the future.”
The group’s announcement comes as the El Paso County Hospital District moves forward with plans to issue $345 million in non-voter approved bonds, which would fund several projects, including a $78.9 million comprehensive cancer center.
The bonds must first be approved by El Paso County Commissioners Court, which is expected to vote on the issue in mid-September.
Work on Texas Oncology’s facility at 7848 Gateway East is expected to finish in October, according to the company, and includes a 5,000-square-foot expansion, 12 new exam rooms, 10 new infusion chairs, a retail pharmacy and a parking garage.
The facility at 1901 Grandview is expected to be finished in a year and includes a 3,500-square-foot expansion, seven new exam rooms, a chemotherapy infusion suite and chairs, a pharmacy and a parking garage.
The renovation and expansion of the facility at 3270 Joe Battle was finished in 2019 and includes four new exam rooms, 10 new infusion chairs, and an expanded lab and lobby.
The facility on Vista del Sol is expected to be finished in January 2023 and will include linear accelerators for radiation treatment and PET/CT imaging machines.
Texas Oncology, which has 12 physicians and more than 180 clinical and support staff in El Paso, provides cancer care to about 2,000 new patients in the city each year.
