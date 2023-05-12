Do you like scary movies?
For El Paso filmmaker and avid horror fan Andrew Jara, 36, the genre of iconic killers and malicious monsters has been prevalent throughout the history of cinema.
“There’s always trends that come and go, horror is always here to stay,” said Jara. “(Directors) are able to diversify horror movies in a way that something like big blockbusters isn’t able to do. Horror can turn into a comedy or dive into science fiction elements.”
His latest movie “The Empty Space,” a sci-fi horror film, is premiering at 6 p.m., May 21 at the Rio Grande Theatre in Las Cruces.
The film tells the story of a woman named Amy, played by Valerie Alene, going to a support group after a violent attack left her boyfriend dead. She has to face her fears to find out exactly who or what has come back before she loses her grip on reality.
“It has that mental health aspect that you wouldn’t see in your slashers or other horror movies,” said Alene, 32, a nurse practitioner in Bloomington, Indiana. “Andrew was really supportive on set and had a pretty clear vision of how he wanted this film to go.”
Scenes throughout the movie are accompanied by a synth-like ambiance created by local composer Daniel Tarango, 35, who also happens to be Jara’s cousin.
“As far as mood, I was trying to go for mainly that feeling of loss and being lost to reflect what Amy is going through,” Tarango said. “There’s one particular scene where she is in a group therapy session and sees a ghost. I really enjoyed playing off her emotion as there wasn’t a lot of dialogue.”
“The Empty Space” worked with a crew of seven people, including Jara, and was self-financed on a $60,000 budget. It is being distributed by New Jersey-based Bayview Entertainment.
“It is always a pleasure to work with Andrew,” Peter Castro, vice president of acquisitions for Bayview Entertainment, said in a statement. “His independent filmmaking style is visionary and refreshing and without a doubt, he is destined for success. ‘The Empty Space’ is just one more example.”
While the movie was finished in 2020, the release was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Showing it in film festivals proved to be a challenge.
“There were places that said they loved the movie but that they weren’t doing features in that year, only short films,” Jara said. “Even a year after the pandemic started, there were still only a few places showing feature films.”
Despite the challenges, the movie gained quite the reception.
“The Empty Space” won second at the Horror Hotel Festival in Ohio, was a finalist at the Oaxaca FilmFest in Mexico and won “Best of Fest” at the 14th Sacramento Film Festival in California.
Jara said with the movie premiering at the Rio Grande Theatre, he sees it as a step closer to gaining Hollywood’s attention.
The beginning
Jara, at a young age, was always fascinated when watching movies like “Star Wars,” “Alien,” “Predator” and “Terminator.”
But he never thought he could be the man behind the camera like one of his favorite filmmakers, Martin Scorcese.
“I was always intrigued with these directors being able to make up these worlds that no one else could,” Jara said. “I just never thought someone like me, a Mexican from El Paso, could ever become a director since I don’t come from California or New York.”
That all changed once he saw 2004’s “Hellboy,” directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro.
Del Toro is well known for his abstract creatures in his movies, from the scaly Fishman in “The Shape of Water,” to the visually off-putting beasts in “Pan’s Labyrinth.”
“Guillermo Del Toro was a Mexican director who made it big and so it clicked with me that we didn’t have to just be in a box,” Jara said.
He is inspired by Robert Rodriguez, a San Antonio filmmaker responsible for movies like “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”
Jara has always been interested in exploring real themes even in off-the-wall settings.
Some of his biggest horror influences include John Carpenter, who’s made movies like “Halloween” and “The Thing.”
To Jara, a filmmaker should work to make their art unique.
“Anytime you’re telling a story, you want to share your point of view while trying to reach out to your target audience,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422. ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.