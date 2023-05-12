The Empty Space

“The Empty Space” won second at the Horror Hotel Festival in Ohio, was a finalist at the Oaxaca FilmFest in Mexico and “Best of Fest” at the 14th Sacramento Film Festival in California.

 Photos provided by Andrew Jara

Do you like scary movies? 

Andrew Jara

El Paso filmmaker Andrew Jara will premiere his latest horror film, “The Empty Space,” at the Rio Grande Theatre in Las Cruces on May 21.
Amy

Valerie Alene plays Amy in the film.
