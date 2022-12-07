Oscar Lesser and Elisha Williams

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, left, and Elisha Williams, the chief customer services operations officer at Sentry, at the news conference Tuesday=.

 Photo by Luis Rios

Sentry Insurance, a Wisconsin-based mutual insurance company, announced it is bringing 30 new jobs to El Paso by the end of December and plans to employ more than 300 employees by 2028.

