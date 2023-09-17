Ever since she was 10 years old, Maggie Asfahani has always wanted to open a restaurant.
In 2016 she took a chance on herself, taking out a home equity loan and investing $250,000 to open Salt + Honey Bakery and Café. The El Paso entrepreneur has been living her dream since.
“The restaurant was originally conceived as just a small coffee shop that served a little bit of food,” Asfahani said. “It just completely blew out of the water and became a full-blown restaurant.”
Today, Asfahani said, just under $1 million has been invested in their move and expansion from their original Five Points restaurant to a newly renovated building on Texas Ave.
The five-story building has been under renovation since 2021. The new Salt + Honey restaurant will occupy about 4,500 square feet on the first floor.
“Our space was limited for things like baby showers and bridal showers, but now we’ll have a dedicated space for that,” Asfahani said. “We’ll also have an outdoor, covered patio so people can bring their behaved pets out there.”
Most of the funding for the restaurant came from Asfahani, she said.
“A big reason that we were able to jump (to a new location) is the help that came during COVID,” she said. “I can’t remember the exact numbers on the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and everything that helped, but it left us in a good place.”
All of Salt + Honey’s 26 employees will be retained through the move.
“We’re not leaving anybody behind,” Asfahani said. “I wouldn’t have a business if it wasn’t for them.”
Salt + Honey will continue serving their menu with popular options, including the tacos borrachas, which has michelada-braised brisket and house-made green chile cheese.
“We have our all-day breakfast, brunch and lunch options with beer, wine and coffee,” she said. “We will be open until 7 p.m. with a different menu. We’ve got our liquor license, so we will be serving specialty cocktails and mocktails along with our usual offering.”
The old location is now closed, but Asfahani expects to open the new restaurant in a couple of weeks after the interior is finished and inspections are done. Salt + Honey also has an express location on Montana Ave. that serves coffee, sandwiches and other treats at the Working Capitol coworking space.
“When you’re coming here, you’re coming here helping the multiple charities in town that we give to,” Asfahani said.
That includes her involvement with a service industry fund for employees put out of work by the pandemic and renting a food truck to serve hotdogs and hamburgers during the migrant surge earlier this year.
Asfahani, who grew up in a Lebanese household, said her family has always had strong ties to food, as far back as her great grandfather who opened a restaurant in Lebanon.
Even though her parents discouraged her from owning a restaurant when she was younger, she never gave up on her dream. Now she enjoys sharing experiences with customers and the surrounding community.
“We’ve had a woman, who had her first date at the restaurant with her husband, have his celebration of life in the restaurant after he passed away with cancer,” Asfahani said. “It’s like being a microcosm of our community. We just make sure people have a good experience so they come back.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
