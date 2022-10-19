Not many bands would have it in them to perform two energetic, bombastic concerts within a few hours on the same night.
Moodie Black is up for that challenge.
On Friday, they will be one of openers for Puscifer at the Abraham Chavez Theatre and then they are headlining their own show at The Music Gallery at 3201 Alameda.
Grinding out an existence is nothing new for Moodie Black, featuring El Paso native vocalist Kristen Martinez, guitarist Sean Lindhal and touring drummer Bentley Monet. As pioneers of noiserap, Moodie Black have been constantly putting out new music and hitting the road to win over fans since 2006.
And as the music landscape has changed, so has Moodie Black. They added a podcast that featured fellow musicians, and in 2020 they opened their own taco joint in Minneapolis called MB Foodhouse.
Along the way, Martinez came out in 2016 as transgender because she was tired of hiding who she is.
Q: How has coming out as transgender changed the way you approach music?
It's odd, because the only way I can answer that is in hindsight over the past few years. There is just an honesty and earnestness I now naturally have that I didn't have access to before. A lot of the bravado or anger in the work has become more vulnerability and sadness. It's also been a true source of power and a place where I can go to vent some of my frustrations being openly trans in the world. It gives me a sense of control.
Q: You were born in El Paso but moved to Phoenix when you were young. What has been your connection to El Paso since moving away?
My family and I would always go back. My grandma and dad's side of the family are all there and spread throughout Juárez so we would go down for family events. I also used to go down to catch amazing wrestling events when Eddie Guerrero was still around, and concerts like The Cure. El Paso is a great spot to see amazing things in intimate spaces. I've always loved going back, it's a laid-back kind of creepy, sleepy, town.
Q: You opened the last leg of the Puscifer tour and now you're getting to open for them in El Paso. What does it mean to you to be able to perform in El Paso at a place like the Abraham Chavez Theatre?
It's a huge deal for me personally. We have been through a lot with MB over the years. To be able to be back in my hometown where I drew a lot of inspiration means everything. My brother and I used to see wrestling at the civic center, David Copperfield, you name it. Very cool to be a part of that lineage.
Q: You have your own taco joint in Minneapolis, where you live. Maynard James Keenan has his wine. How important is it for an artist to diversity what they do with a side hustle?
In these times I think artists are out of their minds if they aren't doing more than creating and playing music. The infrastructure, interest, industry, just isn't in a place to sustain artists right now. Especially in terms of long-term sustainability. I think it's important to find other things you love to create multiple opportunities for revenue streams outside of music or art. It doesn't necessarily have to be a standard job but something that can facilitate your art.
Q: Moodie Black's music is very different from Puscifer's. How was it each night facing their audience?
We are used to playing audiences that either have no idea who we are or are ready to hate us, so it felt like home, but on a much bigger scale. We won every single audience whether the majority fell in love or ran back to Reddit that night spew absolute hate. I love all of it. The hate drives me, so I loved it. Absolutely reveled in it. I miss it.
Q: MB also has a second El Paso show after the Puscifer gig on the same night. What can the audience of the second show expect?
Very excited about the second show because people will be able to see a much longer set, very different songs we weren't able to fit into the Puscifer set. Plus, you get Snailmate! Our drummer's ACTUAL band.
Q: How did the pandemic affect Moodie Black's plans for your 2020 album/tour and how did you adjust/adapt?
It killed all our plans. It made us open a taco joint that became oddly successful. It got us the opportunity to open for Maynard, and here we are. I just kept GRINDING through all of it trying to survive.
Q: Why are you calling this tour the Alt Timeline Tour?
Because things have been wildly different for MB since the pandemic you just mentioned. Things that were hard for us to do became easy. People started reaching out to us instead of us sending emails to them. It almost felt like overnight MB was seen and heard differently. Things are different all over the world since the pandemic. There's so much oddness, divisiveness, tension, violence, and extremes that it feels like we all slipped into an alternate plane of reality.
Q: What's next for Moodie Black after this tour?
No idea. We go back to working on our new taco trailer concept, try to work out our new record which we plan to make in El Paso, and hope someone named (Trent) Reznor or (Robert) Smith wanna take a crack on us.
Q: Maynard James Keenan is seen/perceived to be a very serious person. Was that always the case in your interactions with him?
He's a total a-hole (said sarcastically). Just like you heard. Just a terribly mean man. He shares steak and wine with me out of pity and taught me how to make espresso so I can have a job when I got off tour.
Q: Finally, if you were to describe the band at this time, what food of yours that you make at MB Foodhouse would it be and why?
Taquitos, no doubt. It's our play on Chico's Tacos. It's a bit of home, a tad bit elevated, tongue in cheek, absolutely delicious.
