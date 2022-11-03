PHOTOS: Students at Sageland Elementary get new shoes By El Paso Inc. staff Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Photos by Lewis Woodyard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nearly 480 students at Sageland Elementary School received a new pair of shoes Thursday during the 19th B Strong Shoe Giveway.The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation has put shoes on more than 8,000 little feet since it was started in 2008. The foundation selects a different elementary school each year to receive shoes. This year’s giveway was sponsored by Albertsons and the McKee Foundation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shoe Student Sageland Elementary School Institutes School Education Elementary School Shoes Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation Mckee Foundation Photo Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBack in the swing of things: Melendez prepares for 2023 seasonWhispers: Inside plans for The PavilionTricks & Treats Halloween RoundupGen Z Hopes for a Housing Market Crashes, But Will Struggle To BuyConcert Review: Puscifer was ludicrous, campy, and absolutely perfectReflecting with dignity, respect: Holocaust Museum hosts fundraiserJeweler first from El Paso to lead state trade groupGet your cosplay ready: El Paso’s AnimeFest Nov. 5New veterinarian brings some relief at city animal shelterU.S. veteran deported to Mexico in 1994 returns to El Paso Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Lead prosecutor abruptly withdraws from Walmart shooting case El Paso Inc. launches Emerging Women of Impact, invests in the region’s high school students El Paso Chamber announces 2023 board New VP at Lone Star Title Health foundation awards 10 grants under diabetes initiative Donation supports International Museum of Art Nursing programs awarded $2.5 million El Paso Zoo hopes enrichment items will help lions breed
