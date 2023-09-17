By the time the audience arrives at the Plaza Theatre, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will be ready to present a wonderful evening – the best possible musical experience we can.
The process starts a year in advance. I begin by preparing a preliminary list of music, taking into consideration the musicians and audience. I then take the list to our artistic committee for discussion.
For this season, our 93rd, symphony poems came to my mind. During my 10 years with the symphony, we had not created a season with an overall programmatic theme. I felt it would be very interesting and entertaining for the musicians and audience.
This season focuses on programmatic music, which includes tone poems. Programmatic music tells a story, literary idea or scenic description. The music is intended to inspire listeners to imagine or consider images, specific ideas or moods.
While programming this season, Shostakovich immediately came to my mind, considering the current state of affairs in the Russian/Belarus region. So, in our opening concert, we’re performing Shostakovich’s 10th Symphony. The piece tells the story of Russia during the Stalin era. It’s filled with tragedy, terror and ultimately a heroic triumph over Stalin. The second part, the scherzo, is a musical portrait of Stalin, roughly speaking. You can literally hear gunfire.
The Oct. 20-21 concerts tell the story of superheroes – composer superheroes, that is. We have John Williams’ themes from “Schindler’s List,” “Superman,” and, of course, the “Battle of the Heroes” from Star Wars. The final piece is Strauss’ fantastic “Ein Heldenleben,” or “A Hero’s Life.” Strauss wrote it about himself!
We finish the first half of the season Dec. 1-2 with a holiday concert, “A Broadway Christmas,” featuring soprano Katie Travis. Katie performed the role of Christine Daae in “The Phantom of the Opera” more than 700 times throughout North America.
Next year, Jan. 19-20, we have our annual collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica. The tone poem we’ve selected is Debussy’s “La Mer.” Debussy had fond childhood memories of the sea, but when composing “La Mer,” he drew inspiration from art, preferring the seascapes in paintings and literature. It has three movements depicting the sea, wind and waves.
We have the two big sixes on Feb. 16-17 with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral,” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6. Both pieces contain programmatic content. Beethoven loved nature and spent a great deal of his time walking in the country. In his beautiful “Pastoral,” Beethoven uses different instruments to portray birds and nature scenes. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 was the Russian composer’s last symphony. He died suddenly a little over a week after the world premiere. Many experts speculate that it is a memoir of his life.
The season culminates with “Tone Poems in Concert” on April 19-20, a concert that features three tone poems. Gershwin’s “American in Paris” is his most famous tone poem and is enjoyed by audiences all around the world. Rachmaninoff’s “The Isle of the Dead” is based on a painting by Arnold Böcklin that depicts a desolate and rocky islet seen across an expanse of dark water. Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun” tells the story of a faun who has just awoken from a nap and tells of his vivid sensual dreams.
That’s a peek into our season and how we program. I invite you to join us! For more information, visit epso.org or call 915-532-3776.
Bohuslav Rattay is the conductor and music director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, which opens its 93rd season with concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23 at the Plaza Theatre. Rattay is celebrating his 10th anniversary with EPSO.
