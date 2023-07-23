This weekend, as moviegoers head into “Oppenheimer,” El Paso audiences might leave with a heightened curiosity for two New Mexico sites directly related to the Manhattan Project.
The Trinity Site, where the atomic bomb was first tested on July 16, 1945, is only open twice a year to tourists – the first week of April and the third week of October. It’s situated in the northern range of White Sands Missile Range, a few hours north of El Paso.
Los Alamos, north of Santa Fe, was where J. Robert Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project scientists lived and worked developing the first atomic bomb.
Drew Hamilton, a public affairs officer at White Sands Missile Range, said the Trinity Site is gearing up for a very busy October open house.
“We’re expecting record numbers in October,” Hamilton said. “We’re suggesting, if you’re trying to decide between October and April, come in April.”
The Trinity Site is central to the development of the first atomic bomb. Though the “Oppenheimer” movie was not filmed at White Sands Missile Range, Hamilton said director Christopher Nolan toured the northern range.
“We’re all looking forward to the film as well,” Hamilton said. “Nolan toured the northern range, looked at all the sites we could get him to in a timely fashion. They looked into shooting the film there but couldn’t quite work it out. It just wasn’t in the cards unfortunately.”
Nolan also visited another New Mexico site critical to the Manhattan Project. Part of the movie was filmed at Los Alamos, where J. Robert Oppenheimer and project scientists worked on developing the atomic bomb from 1943 to 1945.
Todd Nickols, executive director of the Los Alamos Historical Society and History Museum, said Nolan’s team spent about a week filming at the Oppenheimer House, where the scientist lived during the Manhattan Project.
“When Nolan came out, they were super great people to work with, super friendly,” Nickols said.
The Los Alamos History Museum owns the Oppenheimer House and Hans Bethe House, where another Manhattan Project physicist resided.
Nickols said there’s been an uptick in visitors to the Northern New Mexico town, and projects there will be at least a 20% increase in attendance at the museum next year.
Los Alamos is about 280 miles north of El Paso. The community of about 13,200 is situated on the Pajarito Plateau in Northern New Mexico. Nickols said the site was optimal for the Manhattan Project because of its remote location and security.
But Oppenheimer was also familiar with Northern New Mexico prior to becoming the father of the atomic bomb. As a young adult, he spent time in Albuquerque and at Los Pinos Ranch, northeast of Santa Fe.
He also knew about the Los Alamos Ranch School, a private boy’s school that occupied the Oppenheimer House before the Manhattan Project.
“He wanted to have the scientists be impressed with the location and be inspired by the vistas,” Nickols said. “We have some of the greatest vistas. The Sangre de Cristo mountains turn red at night. Oppenheimer wanted to show Gen. (Leslie) Groves that when he got here.”
Atomic legacy
Hamilton said while the first atomic bomb was tested on what was then known as White Sands Proving Ground, it wasn’t part of the work done at the base.
“It became a proving ground about a week before the test,” Hamilton said. “The proving ground commander knew nothing about it, it was such a secret program. As it is today, there’s no real direct relation.”
White Sands Missile Range is the steward of the Trinity Site, and the Garrison Environmental Office maintains buildings and facilities for the site.
“We do stuff around it, which is why we can’t have the site open year-round,” Hamilton said. “The area surrounding it sees a lot of use, and the northern range is one of the busier parts.”
He said while the atomic bomb was the only nuclear bomb test at White Sands, the missile range does look at nuclear survivability.
“We have other sites to simulate or replicate parts of an atomic blast, the electromagnetic pulse and heat, so that in the event a soldier has to operate in a nuclear environment, they are prepared and equipped to do it,” Hamilton said.
In Los Alamos, Nickols said the museum continues to give guided tours and more, and they are ready for the questions from “Oppenheimer” movie audiences.
During the Manhattan Project, Los Alamos was removed as a New Mexico county and made a federal outpost, Nickols said. The town was owned by the Atomic Energy Commission, and proceedings like marriages were paused.
The town is now run by a county council.
“Now, we’re all here because of the Manhattan Project,” Nickols said. “What Los Alamos is is a huge mix of science, culture and outdoor activities. We’re nestled in one of the most beautiful places in the world. U.S. News and World Report has reported us as the healthiest community in the United States.”
