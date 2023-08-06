During his time as a postdoctoral student at Stanford University, Son Tran recalled meeting John McCarthy, the computer scientist who coined the term artificial intelligence in 1955.
Tran, who earned his doctoral degree in computer science at the University of Texas at El Paso, said he spoke extensively with McCarthy about AI and its future in developing human reasoning.
“What I learned from him is that logical deduction, logical thinking, is an important part of AI,” said Tran, who now heads the department of computer science at New Mexico State University. “What we have seen now, with things like ChatGPT, is nice. But in order to get the A.I. John McCarthy envisioned, I do believe that will happen in maybe five to 10 years.”
Artificial intelligence has become a controversial topic that touches all aspects of life including issues of safety, trust, computation power, job loss concerns and others.
ChatGPT, the large language model-based chatbot, defined AI as, “the simulation of human intelligence in machines that can perform tasks typically requiring human cognitive abilities.”
El Pasoan Alejandro Stevenson-Duran, co-founder of El Paso fund management platform FundMiner, described AI as a line of code sitting in a server that, in an artificial sense, can exceed human intellect.
Stevenson-Duran, who worked in Microsoft’s Substitute Intelligence Division developing AI for four years, said technology has changed dramatically since then.
“First, the great spur of awareness, which is probably a reason why news is so interested in this topic,” Stevenson-Duran said. “Second, the improvements that have been made in AI particularly around generative AI through the use of large language models, like Open AI’s ChatGPT.”
That awareness has expanded to people wondering if AI will take on their job.
According to the global investment banking company Goldman Sachs, more than 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be affected by artificial intelligence.
Tran said it is predictable, with AI’s natural language processes and image recognition, that a lot of jobs that are repetitive can be replaced.
“For example, if you travel and go to the airport, you’ll notice that they don’t have collectors anymore,” he said. “They have machines to take your tickets.”
Stevenson-Duran, who develops AI software for FundMiner, said even without AI, manufacturing and food service jobs are being automated.
“I think AI will be leveraged in the near future to improve current conditions,” he said. “I’m looking forward to AI, specifically within manufacturing and food service, being an enhancer of existing production lines. To have an AI-powered tool that is able to flag potential risks and help the human labor workers apply safer practices.”
As AI continues to advance at a fast rate, there’s debate about it being able to create art at a rate that can replace artists and writers.
A February Variety report found the Writers Guild of America, which has been protesting for better wages and residual payments since May 2, want to regulate the use of AI in the writing process.
Compared to other jobs, Stevenson-Duran said AI will be more of a co-pilot for writers rather than make them obsolete.
“At some point, I assume culture-wise, there’s going to be a purist versus non-purist movement for writers that decide whether or not to use AI as a tool for their process,” he said. “Looking at it objectively, writers will be at a disadvantage compared to others that do leverage AI.”
AI is also a prominent topic in national security, as AI has advanced cybercrime including stalking, targeted phishing campaigns and even deepfakes used as stolen identity.
According to global cyber research source Cybersecurity Venture, the cost of cybercrime is predicted to hit $8 trillion in 2023 and to grow to $10.5 trillion by 2025.
In a July 28 episode of the FBI’s official podcast, “Inside the FBI,” Director Christopher Wray and Bryan Vorndran, head of the FBI’s Cyber Division, discussed defending against AI threats.
“As AI gets better at writing code, and finding code vulnerabilities to exploit, the problem is just going to grow,” Wray said. “Those capabilities are already able to make a less-sophisticated hacker more effective by writing code and finding weaknesses they couldn’t on their own. And soon, as AI improves its performance compared to the best-trained and most-experienced humans, it’s going to be able to make elite hackers even more dangerous than they are today.”
The International Data Corporation, a consumer market intelligence firm, reported AI in the cybersecurity market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.6%. It is also predicted to reach a market value of $46.3 billion in 2027.
“Organizations too often neglect security when deploying new capabilities,” Vorndran said. “The good news is that highly sophisticated (anti-money laundering) attacks, like data poisoning, are still mostly found in research literature and not yet ‘in the wild.’ As public and private industry adoption of AI increases, the (anti-money laundering) attack surface will correspondingly increase along with the potential physical and economic costs of a successful attack.”
AI’s future, as fast as it grows, is still uncertain.
Stevenson-Duran is anticipating how AI will upgrade in the short term and in the long term.
“I think people are right to be excited about AI,” he said. “But, like any other breakthrough in technology — be that the internet or the wheel — there are also good reasons to be cautious.”
Tran called AI one of the greatest tools created in human history.
“AI will require us to use this in a responsible manner and it is something, to my belief, that it will not be able to take over humans,” he said. “I do believe humans always have a sense, collectively, to keep the human race in existence.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.