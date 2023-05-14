The last several weeks have been an intense experience as the El Paso Chamber has organized and strategized against Proposition K. This fight was not a fight against the environment, but rather a fight against terrible policy and a policymaking process that confused even the simplest of efforts to work on climate change.
The chamber is prepared to work with any organization on developing a mutually beneficial policy that addresses climate change and the role of businesses in facing climate change. This is never a “winner take all” scenario, especially because there are many pieces of the climate change puzzle that need to be addressed.
Our efforts were united across several fronts, and it would be impossible to look back at the results of Saturday and not see the tremendous influence of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and The Borderplex Alliance. Together our combined efforts can make prosperity the rising goal for our community.
I must extend a tremendous thank you to my staff. The chamber is staffed by some of the fiercest women in the El Paso business community, but their willingness to multitask on the campaign while maintaining their respective portfolios is nothing short of awe-inspiring.
Our advocacy in the name of business prosperity will only grow stronger. My strategic vision for the chamber overlaps with a continued need to advance and protect business interests in El Paso. We are willing to work with any and all public and private entities to ensure that business has the most robust list of options when it comes to reaching peak prosperity and making this community a better place.
I am also committed to the idea that policymaking in our community should be driven by the community, with as many stakeholders sitting at the table as possible, generating transparent, dynamic, well-thought-out policy. My commitment and the commitment of all of our partners is to make El Paso businesses – whether they are small, medium or large enterprises – successful and models for their peers around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.