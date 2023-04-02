In support of Mayor Oscar Leeser’s dismissal of the city manager, it is his absolute legal right to do so and he doesn’t owe an explanation to anyone. City Manager Tommy Gonzalez could waive his right to have documents released to the public if he elects to do so. Leeser has respected Gonzalez’s right to keep his personnel file confidential.
There is a good reason why 80% of the people who voted in the last mayoral race supported Leeser. The reality is that they trusted him.
The city of El Paso has made progress with numerous projects, but it is disingenuous for anyone to direct all the credit to the city manager.
I strongly urge the public to continue their support of the mayor and ignore any unfounded criticism based solidly on political revenge that persists from the last mayoral election.
Luis Aguilar
Retired district judge
Doctors Day
Across El Paso, a dedicated group of men and women play a pivotal role in the well-being of our community. These individuals have dedicated their entire lives to preserving and improving the lives of others. Day or night, on weekends and holidays they are there during moments of joy but also during moments of fear and anxiety to garner trust and instill hope.
They are our real-life heroes. They are our leaders. They are our friends. They are our doctors.
Last week, we celebrated National Doctors Day in their honor. Within El Paso, there are more than 2,000 physicians. Every patient – including our families and loved ones – in our community depends on the skill, experience and compassion of a doctor.
At the same time, we must remember that physicians are much more than the backbone of our health care system. They are also anchors across our region – serving as teachers, counselors, volunteers, fathers and mothers, business leaders and employers.
These physicians could practice medicine anywhere in the United States. Yet, every day they make a choice to serve El Paso – a community that continues to be significantly medically underserved. We do not take that choice for granted. Truly, by nearly any measure, El Paso is a better place because of the physicians who choose to live and work here.
