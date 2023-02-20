The El Paso Police Department identified the legally armed bystander who shot and wounded the 16-year-old suspect in the Cielo Vista Mall shootout.
Emanuel Duran, who is licensed to carry, wounded the suspect who is believed to have shot one person dead. Three others were injured.
At 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the department began receiving 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall, which is next to the Walmart where a white supremacist shot and killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019.
Police said an argument in the food court had escalated into a physical fight between two groups of men, ranging in age from 14 to 20.
“As they fought, the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun,” the police said. The suspect fatally shot 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza and “seriously wounded a 17-year-old Hispanic male.”
A 20-year-old Hispanic male from Clint, Texas, was also shot during the confrontation.
Then, police said, the suspect ran while pointing his gun at bystanders, including Duran who pulled his gun and shot him.
Duran and an off-duty officer working security at the mall provided aid to the suspect. Police said the suspect is in stable condition. The 16-year-old has not been named.
The fight did not appear to be gang-related, police said.
“The response was quick, three minutes, which helped mitigate this situation,” Pacillas said.
Cielo Vista Mall reopened on Thursday and police are still investigating the incident. Police said that charges are pending against the 16-year-old suspect.
The department is asking anyone with information that will assist in the investigation, including video and photos, to go to epstrong.org, where the FBI has created a digital media tip line.
Emergence Health Network has a team dedicated to supporting anyone experiencing mental health challenges. The crisis hotline can be reached at 915-779-1800.
