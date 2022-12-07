The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas.
His nomination was supported by Republican senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, as well as U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso.
“Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have advocated for outstanding El Pasoans to serve in important government positions, and Mr. Esparza is no exception,” Escobar said in a statement. “I have full confidence in his ability and have no doubt he will be deeply committed to this new position in his long public service career.”
Before his appointment by President Joe Biden as the top prosecutor for the Western District of Texas, Esparza served seven terms as El Paso district attorney, from 1993 to 2020. Along the way, he earned national recognition for his handling of domestic violence cases, and in 2015 he was honored with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving National President’s Award.
Esparza, a graduate of Burges High, received his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 1983 and a bachelor’s from the University of Texas at Austin in 1979.
“Jaime Esparza has dedicated three decades to serving Texans, and that will continue in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas,” Cruz said in a statement in October when Esparza was nominated for the position.
Esparza, who awaits his swearing-in, will replace John Bash who resigned to accept an offer in the private sector.
