In a gated building on a dead end street in Northeast El Paso, about 100 individuals are answering the calls that nobody ever wants to dial.
The El Paso County 911 District and Emergence Health Network last week announced the integration of the county’s mental health crisis line into the El Paso County Regional Communications Center.
“This is an opportunity for us to continue to reimagine what the next generation of 911 can look like, the ability to match the correct resource with a caller’s needs,” said Scott Calderwood, director of the El Paso County 911 District.
The partnership is one of a handful in Texas that integrates mental health crisis hotlines into the larger system of emergency services calls. Clinicians and call takers on these hotlines will now have access and can cross-match records to the computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, system used at the communications center.
Officials from the 911 district said the center received about 11,000 calls with a mental health component from mid-February to June of 2022. During the same period this year, there’s been about an 11% decrease in arrivals of key emergency units, like fire trucks, to these calls.
Kristi Daugherty, director of Emergence Health Network, said there will be 16 crisis line specialists answering calls for 54 West Texas Counties.
In fiscal year 2022, Daugherty said Emergence received more than 30,000 calls on the mental health crisis hotlines. The 988 number rolled out last year, and the local number, 915-799-1800, still works as well.
She said Emergence is projected to receive more than 32,000 crisis hotline calls in fiscal year 2023.
“One of the goals is to better utilize city resources,” Daugherty said. “When 911 gets a call, if it is a mental health crisis, we can send our team out, rather than (El Paso Fire) Chief Killings having to deploy a fire truck and an ambulance and things like that.”
Inside the center
At the communications center on Threadgill, the main floor is a windowless box where sound seems to get immediately absorbed. Calderwood said the lighting on the call floor follows the circadian rhythm of the sun.
The call floor is lined with giant TV screens projecting local and national news, TxDOT highway cameras, markets and more – all with the sound off. White noise sucks up pretty much everything.
Call takers are focused on their computer screens that show maps, tallies of active calls and dispatches and more.
Daugherty said there was no cost for the Emergence crisis line call takers to move to the communications center. She said the city is providing the space within the center, and that there are plans to hire additional call takers.
“It didn’t increase costs for anyone but is much more efficient,” Daugherty said. “We’re hoping that after at least a year or so we’re able to show a reduction in the deployment of the more expensive resources.”
The county’s emergency services call center was first opened about five years ago. The crisis hotline specialists from Emergence will be working alongside a number of other city and county call takers, including for fire and emergency services, 311 and more.
