The region’s wine grapes were just about the only things that didn’t turn into raisins this summer.
Local wineries are enjoying a strong harvest this year, despite the scorching heat and sparse moisture.
“We yielded more grapes overall this year than the last five years,” said Ryan Poulos, owner of Zin Valle Vineyards. “It’s good weather, and a lack of bad things.”
Zin Valle wrapped up its harvest a couple of weeks ago. The grapes are then crushed, de-stemmed and left in tanks to ferment. For white wines, Poulos said, that process takes several weeks. For red wines, which can involve oak barrel storage, that process can take six months to a year.
The heat has been less detrimental to grapevines than other forces of nature, but nobody was left unscathed. Last year, Poulos said Zin Valle was hit head-on by a small storm cell with heavy hail, which led to up to an 80% loss of that year’s crop. Grapes become unusable if they’ve been punctured by hail.
But this summer’s record-breaking number of 100-degree days was no sweat for some of the region’s wine grapes.
“When we planted these vines 21 years ago, we intentionally chose varietals that we knew enjoy the sun,” Poulos said.
Zin Valle grows zinfandel, malvasia bianca and gewurztraminer grapes.
For some growers, the season was a bummer long before the heat kicked in. Christopher Goblet, executive director of the New Mexico Wine Growers Association, said a late frost event in April decimated the chardonnay and sangiovese crops in the southern part of the state.
Heavy June rains and harvest-time wetness also impacted some wineries, Goblet said, although southern Italian varietals of grapes are doing well.
“Quality wines will come out of this vintage,” Goblet said. “It was a year to pay attention to the extremes mother nature can deliver, and adapt moving forward.”
Planting more grapevines
As growers adapt, the association is using a $1 million state grant to replant or replenish vines at New Mexico wineries. The New Mexico Vineyard Restoration Fund so far has helped plant more than 400 acres of vines.
“When your industry is 393 years old, you’ve seen it all,” Goblet said. “It was a difficult farming year but not one that’s unprecedented in history. We will have planted 600 new acres of vines, that’s the real exciting part of this.”
Wine has a significant economic impact in New Mexico. According to a 2022 report commissioned by the National Association of American Wineries, New Mexico’s 57 wine producers generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to the state, including $318 million in annual wages and $29 million in tourist expenditures.
David Fisher, owner of Sombra Antigua winery in Anthony, N.M., said the harvest was good but the heat kept some guests away from the outdoor venue, even with covered patios and air conditioning.
“Most of our business is daytime, primarily on weekends. The heat has really decreased the attendance of folks coming out,” Fisher said, “It was down maybe 30%, 40%.”
He said business has already been picking up as the temperatures back away from 100-plus degree territory.
Sombra Antigua grows barbera, albariño, malbec, tempranillo, dolcetto and montepulciano grapes. He said the grapes do pretty well in the heat but that the vines did feel it this summer.
“We’re in the agricultural business, and pretty much are affected by weather like everybody is,” Fisher said. “We’re at the whims.”
Email El Paso Inc. staff writer Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
