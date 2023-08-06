The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has hired El Pasoan Vanessa Tena, a marketing professional who grew up in El Paso's Mission Valley, as its new director of public affairs.
“I’m really excited and grateful. I’m honored to be starting this career of service for my community,” said Tena.
Some may already be familiar with Tena from a different role: Mrs. Texas Earth 2022, a title she has used to promote environmental protection, as well as to advocate for awareness of hearing loss, a condition she has had since childhood.
As the director of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Department of Public Affairs, Tena is joining the command staff appointed by Sheriff Richard Wiles. She will oversee the public branding of the department, including a broad range of the agency’s public engagements, from special event coordination to relaying information to news media.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office of Human Resources, the position pays $76,981 a year.
The step from a pageant crown to the gritty terrain of borderland law enforcement is not daunting, said Tena, because she has an academic and professional foundation that has prepared her for the role.
Particularly helpful, she said, has been the pageant emphasis on remaining composed under intense pressure.
“There’s a lot of transferable skills that many people don’t realize that are developed while you are training for a pageant or preparing for a pageant competition,” she said. “The interviews, the poise, the public speaking, and being able to take controversial topics and questions but still maintain your focus.”
Tena graduated from UTEP in 2014 with bachelor’s degree in media advertising and business, then earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership two years later.
She was on the UTEP Dean’s List from 2011 to 2014 and was installed into the Golden Key Honor’s Society in 2014 with a 4.0 GPA.
Now she is pursuing a doctorate in technical communication and rhetoric at Texas Tech University.
Since 2006, Tena has worked in a variety of media and event promotion positions, including stints with Univision radio, UTEP’s Department of Communications, Ghostlight Creative and Sanders\Wingo Advertising.
The bulk of her professional experience was gained during her time with Spectrum Reach, the advertising wing of Charter Communications, where she was as an account executive learning the landscape of television and digital advertising campaigns.
While at Spectrum, Tena won a 2019 Telly award for video and television productions, and her experience with that media company helped prepare her for the transition to the County of El Paso.
She has served as the senior policy advisor in the office of the El Paso County Judge, then transitioned to director of public affairs for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.
Tena said she sees her new role in the Sheriff’s department as the culmination of her education and work experience, and also as a way to step deeper into the law enforcement family, where she already has great familiarity.
“I’m married to the badge,” she said, referring to her 6-year marriage to an El Paso County Sheriff’s detective, Eric Orozco.
“I understand the stories and the people behind the badge,” said Tena. “I’m able to keep that in mind and as a foundation of everything, should I need to communicate that externally to the public.”
One such memory – the Walmart shooting – is strong in her mind.
“I remember on Aug. 3, 2019, sitting there holding my pregnant belly while my husband put on his bulletproof vest,” recalled Tena.
“He was among the first to know something was happening before the rest of El Paso knew because he’s in the agency. He jumped up and he’s like, ‘I need to go in.’ He was suited up to respond to that emergency situation.”
With Tena’s marketing experience, she’s bringing the Sheriff’s office into the latest outreach strategies that can help build a strong branding for the image of the department, said Ray May, the El Paso sales manager for Spectrum Reach who was Tena’s supervisor for six years.
“There are so many different channels for governmental entities to get in touch with their base of people,” said May.
"She understands how to put an audience together, how to put a demographic together that makes sure you are reaching the right people in the most efficient way possible because of the depth of information that is available with technology today,” he said.
“It is phenomenal the stuff that is going on now, and she’s learned all that. She knows how to find those audiences.”
Tena, 34, has spent most of her life in El Paso where she has extended family.
Born in the small community of Muscatine, Iowa, her family returned to El Paso when she was an infant and she was baptized in the San Elizario Chapel on the Mission Trail.
She attended Horizon Heights Elementary School, Col. John O. Ensor Middle School, and graduated from Americas High School in 2007.
“My family and my roots are here in Texas,” she said. “And I’m very proud of my roots in San Eli.”
Sgt. Eddie Gutierrez Jr., a long-time peace officer who oversees the community services section of the Sheriff’s office, was on the hiring committee.
He said committee members were impressed by Tena’s credentials, and were unanimous in their decision to hire her.
“We have a lot of events planned for this year and next year, and I can’t wait to utilize her expertise and knowledge in the field of marketing and public
