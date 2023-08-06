Evolve7, digital media marketing company relocates By El Paso Inc. staff Aug 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andy Whatley is excited about moving Downtown. By El Paso Inc. staff Evolve7 is a digital marketing and branding agency. By El Paso Inc. staff The interior of Evolve7. By El Paso Inc. staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evolve7, a seven-year-old digital media marketing and branding agency, has relocated Downtown, setting up shop in renovated office space at 522 W. San Antonio in the Union Plaza District.The company had been located on the Westside until recently.Andy Whatley said Evolve7 provides services to 25 clients with about 10 employees on both sides of the border.The company’s offerings include online media strategies, social media marketing, content curation, video and audio creative services, SEO services, website development and online advertising.The Downtown location has enabled the company to build studios providing video/audio podcasting and streaming services.Whatley said that while all podcast projects are welcome, the company specializes in B2B strategies.He said the company is looking forward to increased networking opportunities being Downtown and being closer to customers.The company is also giving back to the community through its support of non-profits like the Rotary Club of El Paso, the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief and the Bridges Academy.Whatley said he is excited about the future of digital development in El Paso and hopes to see the city become a beacon of inspiration on the border, underpinned by a thriving community. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Internet The Economy Information Technology Software Marketing Business Telecommunications × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles$1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift‘AGT’ Contestant With No Legs Shares Inspiring Story (VIDEO)My first year as CEO of the El Paso ChamberWhy DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murkyHow do schools develop aspiring teachers? Pay themQ&A: Ed Escudero, chairman of the board, El Paso ElectricConcert Review: An intimate evening with Jackson BrowneMarissa Godinez joins Goldfarb Law FirmMichael J. Dipp Jr.Builder’s association presents 2023 Parade of Homes ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedTommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000 (2)Dodging a water crisis: How a ‘day of reckoning’ helped El Paso plan for this day (1)Why DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murky (1)$1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Local computer scientists weigh in on AI Gov. Abbott appoints Houghton to Texas Historical Commission Society for Crypto-Judaic Studies hosts national conference From pageant crown to gritty border law enforce Exova Diagnostics: Unleasing health care's potential Evolve7, digital media marketing company relocates Olivia Wilde recalls being wowed by 'beautiful' Mischa Barton I've mellowed over the years, says Chrissie Hynde
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.