On Monday at the Don Haskins Center, El Paso’s longtime love affair with rock ‘n’ roll engaged in another sweaty night of passion with one of the most successful bands in history, the Scorpions.
The show was originally billed to feature fellow ’80s rock stalwarts Whitesnake as support but illnesses to singer David Coverdale and drummer Tommy Aldridge prompted Whitesnake’s exit from the tour.
Despite the lack of big-haired, pelvic-thrusting British blues-metal, the Scorps’ first El Paso appearance in six years was another sold-out event.
Having just recovered from the landmark return of Iron Maiden just over a week prior, El Paso’s ability to sell out yet another major live event is an occasion worth celebrating.
Rock isn’t dead, yadda, yadda …
While the Scorpions’ previous Sun City appearances have been well-attended, younger generations continue to discover the German rockers’ gloriously hooky yet heavy brand of ‘metal’ or ‘rock ‘n’ roll’ or whatever you want to call it.
Either way, the kids love it, and there was a much larger youth population present at Haskins Center than at the previous Scorpions show in 2016, resulting in a sell-out well ahead of the day of the show.
Young Swedish openers Thundermother rocked sufficiently to put that multi-generational audience in the mood for even more rock.
Like Halestorm but not catchy, like Dorothy but not bluesy – but they certainly rocked. That’s all they needed to do.
The Scorpions are now in their 50th year as a recording act. Their debut record Lonesome Crow was released in 1972 and bares almost no stylistic resemblance to the band that found success in the 1980s.
After having undergone numerous changes in style leading up to their commercial peak and lineup changes that have happened since, the band has settled into being a homogeneous and dependable rock ‘n’ roll machine.
They have essentially made the same album every few years for the past two decades, rarely straying from the high-octane rock ‘n’ roll perfected on records like Blackout and Lovedrive.
Consistent throughout the band’s records and lineup changes are vocalist Klaus Meine and rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker, whose brother Michael is most known as the former main axeman for English cult metal act UFO in addition to contributing to two Scorpions records.
Joining the duo is longtime lead guitarist Mathias Jabs, whose addition in 1979 coincided with the band’s commercial and stylistic breakthrough, as well as Polish bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, and former Motörheaddrummer Mikkey Dee.
Dee is the newest member of the Scorpions, having joined in 2016, immediately prior to the band’s last El Paso concert.
While Dee’s drumming is ferocious and his drum solo Monday night was a bombastic albeit long one. His drumming is more suited to Motörhead’s blunt aggression than the Scorpions’ razor-sharp riffage.
Ultimately though, Dee’s rock ‘n’ roll pedigree is as an important addition to the Scorpions as his ability to play the drums.
The band’s front line of Meine, Schenker, Jabs, and Mąciwoda have been together for nearly 20 years, they have everything down.
Hearing Schenker crack open the ferocious riff to “Blackout” and Jabs’ talk-box soling on “The Zoo” are goosebump-inducing.
Tracks performed from the band’s new album Rock Believer fit well in the set because they ‘rock’ in a sufficient manner due to their resemblance of older Scorpions hits.
“Seventh Sun” is “China White” without the sweat-soaked erotic groove, and the title track to the new album is effectively “No One Like You” with a similar loud/soft dynamic but without the dramatic desperation.
Take away the varying audience reactions and newcomers could have mistaken any song performed as a massive hit given the energetic efficiency with which the Scorpions performed songs both new and old.
Notably, the band’s performance of “Wind of Change” features altered lines eschewing references to Russia and Gorky Park and instead allude to the present-day conflict in the Ukraine.
Meine has gone on record defending his choice to alter the lyrics, telling radio host Toni Gonzalez “It’s not the time to romanticize Russia.”
Given Miene and Schenker’s origins growing up in postwar Germany, their feelings on the situation are assumedly quite strong.
Lyric change or not, the performance of “Wind of Change” was a poignant one, a moment of sincerity from a songwriter to the recipients of his words that remain relevant more than 30 years after their creation.
However, there was an undeniable feeling of imbalance and dissatisfaction in the band’s other set choices.
While the performance was homogenous in the sense that the Scorpions put the full performance effort into the new material as well as the old, there were certain songs omitted that felt like obvious exclusions in favor of new material or lesser hits.
Songs not performed included their mega-hit power ballad “Still Loving You,” fan-favorites like “Holiday,” “Can’t Live Without You,” “Loving You Sunday Morning,” or even work from their more psychedelic 1970s output such as “Speedy’s Coming,” “Steamrock Fever,” “Pictured Life,” or “In Trance.”
While some fans lamented the lack of variety or depth in the set, most didn’t seem to care.
Drinks were drank, heads were banged, fists were pumped, and they played “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”
A rock show is a rock show.
