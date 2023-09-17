Since our air conditioning stopped working in June amid one of the hottest summers on record, half of our house has averaged a balmy 95 degrees.
Thankfully, our midcentury abode is equipped with two cooling units and plenty of walls and doors, so we’ve managed to keep the family room and bedrooms cool.
The holdup is the home warranty we received as part of the deal when we bought the house last year. The warranty provider sent the wrong part, then said it couldn’t get the correct part for the 21-year-old unit, then said the unit would have to be replaced, and then refused to cover the replacement while offering a small contribution toward the cost as a “courtesy.”
Home warranties are different from homeowner’s insurance. Warranties generally provide coverage for the repair and replacement of appliances and home systems, like ovens, hot water heaters and air conditioning units, if they break due to normal wear.
Here are a few things I wish I had known about our home warranty before we selected the company.
Read the fine print
Our home warranty agreement is six pages of what appears to be 10-point font. The “limitations and exclusions” section runs for more than a page. By the time I read through to the bottom of the section, I wondered if anything was covered.
For example, the company can request maintenance records. If you can’t produce them, it “reserves the right to limit or deny your repair.”
In our case, the company said it could not repair the air conditioning unit because it could not locate a replacement part for such an old system. It also denied full coverage for replacing the unit with a new one because we don’t have service records. (We bought the house less than a year ago and if there were any maintenance records, they didn’t transfer to us with the sale.)
I’ve since seen other home warranty providers that advertise on their websites that they don’t require maintenance records.
Our agreement also excludes “professional series” and “high-end” appliances. What surprised me is how broadly they define luxury products. Among the brands listed are the expected ones like Viking and Jenn-Air. But there are also unexpected ones like KitchenAid, Bosch and Electrolux. Even “smart” or electronic components are excluded.
It pays to read the exclusions section very closely and ensure it will actually cover your home’s systems and appliances.
Know the coverage limits
Home warranty providers often limit the amount they will pay for repairs or replacements, with further limits on specific items. They also may include service fees.
For example, our home warranty provider has a limit of $2,000 per covered item, which resets after 365 days. The limit is $500 for certain electrical and plumbing issues. In addition, the fee to make a claim is $125.
Help is available from the state, BBB
I was surprised to discover that Texas has a program to help consumers who have issues with residential service contracts, another term for home warranties.
Home warranty providers are licensed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, or TDLR, and the agency has an ombudsman that can act as an intermediary between the company and consumer.
I called the number not knowing what to expect, left a message and received a call back the next day from a gentleman who provided me with helpful information. The TDLR sent an email to the home warranty company requesting that they contact us to resolve the issue. When the company failed to respond, the gentleman at TDLR provided me with information for filing a formal complaint.
We also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, which led to a call from a senior director at the home warranty company.
So far, we haven’t been able to fully resolve the issue, but have made some progress.
For more information about the TDLR ombudsman, go to www.tdlr.texas.gov/scp/scp.htm. Consumer complaints can be filed with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org.
The BBB also has a helpful page with tips for purchasing home warranties at www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/1462-bbb-tip-
purchasing-home-warranties.
You are not alone
According to the 10th National Customer Rage Survey, which is produced by Arizona State University researchers, Americans are experiencing more product and service problems than ever before. Nearly 75% of the 1,000 Americans surveyed said they experienced a product or service problem in the past year, more than double the number in 1976. That has led to an increase in customer rage.
Thomas Hollmann, executive director of the Center for Services Leadership at Arizona State, has some advice for companies.
“Although many customers are looking for repairs or refunds, they’re also hoping for a sincere apology and acknowledgment of their complaints. These no-cost actions show that the company cares, is listening to the customer and values them.
“It’s up to brands to communicate as humans with their customers. A sincere, ‘I’m sorry this happened,’ can turn a potential blowup into a lifelong customer.”
I’d settle for a kitchen that’s cooler than 90 degrees.
