El Paso’s only Cadillac dealer has completed an $8 million renovation, updating the outside and inside of the dealership in East-Central El Paso.
“This wasn’t just a matter of adding a fresh coat of paint, new tiles or new lights,” said Raymond Palacios, president and dealer principal of Bravo Cadillac. “We wanted our customers to feel the comfort and modern luxury that is associated with Cadillacs – where anybody can come in and know they’re going to get top rate service.”
Palacios led a tour of the renovated dealership at 6555 Montana last week, talking about Bravo Cadillac’s future as General Motors accelerates its transition to electric vehicles.
Last year, GM’s chief executive, Mary Barra, said the company is committed to going all-electric by 2035. GM also said that Cadillac’s lineup will be all-electric by 2030.
EVs, Palacios said, have been a hot seller for Bravo Cadillac, which began selling the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, the Lyriq, last year.
“Whether or not GM backtracks remains to be seen,” he said. “It will be the consumer who decides what the future looks like.”
Vehicle inventory shortages continue to be a challenge, Palacios said, and are among the worst he has seen in his 20 years selling cars.
He recalled the days when they were flooded with inventory, and not only the front of their facility but also the back would be full. Now, he said, the products they have are all displayed in the front.
The shortage, Palacios said, happened during the pandemic and has persisted during the war in Ukraine, which has impacted imports of raw materials.
“We’re not where we need to be in terms of supply, and I don’t think any of the manufacturers are happy with the total levels of inventory,” Palacios said. “But I will say, we don’t believe that we’ll ever go back to how it was pre-COVID.”
However, demand for Cadillacs has not slowed, Palacios said.
As customers walk through Bravo Cadillac’s doors, they are greeted by a member of the sales team or Luis Acosta, general manager of the dealership, which has more than 50 employees.
“The models we have right now range from the Escalade, which is the biggest model, to the CT sedan, which is the smallest,” Acosta said. “I recommend customers start on our website and do their research to buy what fits their needs. It’s a car that’s going to last a lifetime.”
During the fourth quarter of Cadillac’s 2022 fiscal year, the company reported 39,135 vehicle deliveries, a 75% increase year-over-year.
“Cadillac has been the envy of innovators since the beginning of cars, since the early turn of the century,” Palacios said.
