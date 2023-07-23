Glen Duggins has been a farmer for almost four decades. He has grown chile for the same number of years on his 350-acre Cinco Estrella farm in Lemitar, New Mexico.
But after experiencing severe worker shortages for his chile crops last year, Duggins decided to follow his brain rather than his heart.
“I sold my chile equipment,” said Duggins, president of the New Mexico Chile Association and a Socorro County commissioner. “I’m better off now than I was last year. Chile is a very expensive crop to raise, and when you don’t have the help to take care of it, it just bled us to death.”
Duggins, who used to have about 30 workers on his land, now spends long days growing alfalfa, corn and wheat alone, with his dog and machines to help him grow the crops.
Farmers like Duggins have been waiting for years for a solution to the labor shortage and for immigration reform that would expand the number of migrant farm workers. The shortage has hit farmers that grow New Mexico’s prized chiles especially hard. The crop is labor intensive since it is hand-picked.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose sprawling Texas congressional district stretches from San Antonio to El Paso, recently introduced the HIRE Act to address the nationwide labor shortage.
‘A boneyard of people’
Introduced on July 17, the bipartisan legislation would extend temporary work visas from one year to three years in two programs, the H-2A Agricultural Workers program and the H-2B Non-Agricultural Workers program.
Gonzales told El Paso Inc. the HIRE Act is a small step toward addressing decades of problems in U.S. immigration policy.
“There is a boneyard of people who have gone down the immigration reform route,” Gonzales said. “My thought was, ‘What could I do that would move the ball forward enough where it would make a difference.’”
A date has not yet been set for a vote on the bill.
By extending temporary visas, Gonzales said, the HIRE Act will benefit both employers and employees by making the hiring process less costly and workers’ jobs more stable.
“There’s so many people right now that would like to use work visas that don’t because it’s costly,” Gonzales said. “You have a temporary employer for a year, while if you come down here for three years, maybe it makes it a bit more worth it.”
H-2A visa applications cost $100, along with other fees, including the $460 filing fee, and transportation costs that range from $450 to $600, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
H-2B visas also have filing fees that accumulate to about $620 and a processing fee of $1,500, according to Cleveland-based immigration law firm Herman Legal Group.
Business backing
The HIRE Act is cosponsored by several Democratic and Republican lawmakers and has support from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
El Paso business leaders have also weighed in on the HIRE Act.
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said local businesses, especially restaurants and construction companies, need more workers.
One challenge employers face hiring temporary workers is the number of regulatory requirements. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration website, the H-2B program requires employers to follow about 120 regulations.
Ramos-Davidson said political leaders need to look at immigration as a nonpartisan issue.
“It’s got to have a footprint where everyone puts their arms together for the good of the economy and not play a political battle,” she said.
Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, commended Gonzales for introducing immigration reform legislation, as well as U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.
Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, joined with U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fl., in May to unveil bipartisan border legislation that would invest in border security while creating a legal pathway for undocumented immigrants.
“Unfortunately, it’s an issue that many seem to want to talk about but not actually put a solution in motion,” Hutchins said. “But our delegation, Republican and Democrat, were able to put aside national rhetoric and put this issue in front.”
Can it pass?
With support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, Gonzales said the HIRE Act has momentum, but experts caution that there is reason for skepticism.
“We just have a bunch of different issues that are interconnected, and it’s very difficult to just touch one part of immigration without a potential impact in another area,” said El Paso attorney Kathleen Walker, chair of the Dickinson Wright immigration group.
Walker, who has been practicing immigration law since 1985, said the legislation’s passage would help employers looking for unskilled workers, but history dictates that immigration bills are normally defeated.
Duggins, who has been fighting with other farmers for a solution to the worker shortage for years, is not confident of the HIRE Act’s passage.
“The proof’s in the pudding. I’ve given up my chile farm even after we’ve cried to them for so long,” Duggins said. “If they could only grab a farmer, one that files a Schedule F form on their tax return, one that is a farmer 100% of the time, I’ll bet you they can come up with a good policy.”
He continued, “People have to understand, though, it is people of the United States that suffer when a farmer quits, not the farmer.”
