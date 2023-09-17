Manufacturing in the Paso del Norte region is rebounding as factories expand and announce hundreds of new jobs, a trend that has caught the attention of the state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited El Paso Thursday to tour and cut the ribbon on Schneider Electric’s new manufacturing plant in Northwest El Paso.
The 160,000-square-foot facility is part of Schneider Electric’s $300 million national investment to increase production and speed the delivery of products to Canada, Mexico and the United States.
“With hundreds of new jobs in this $20 million facility, it is an investment in the future of El Paso and that is an important part of the thriving Texas economy,” Abbott said in his remarks. “To make sure we have a low cost of doing business, we cut through all the red tape that slows down the business.”
The new facility produces custom low- and medium-voltage electrical products, including switchboards and panels. The first products manufactured in the plant shipped out this summer to data centers.
Schneider Electric, a Fortune 500 company, opened its first El Paso facility in 2001 and has been expanding its operations since. Executives said they expect to hire 400 new employees by the end of 2023. The salaries were not disclosed.
That would bring Schneider Electric’s total El Paso workforce to 1,500 workers in four facilities. It would also make Schneider Electric one of the largest private-sector employers in the region, according to the company.
Abbott was joined by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, The Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and Schneider executives.
Lesser told El Paso Inc. that Schneider Electric decided to expand in El Paso because of the region’s workforce.
“They told us (El Paso workers) want to learn, they want to advance,” Leeser said. “They offer education now for them to move up and continue to grow.”
Aamir Paul, president of Schneider Electric for North America, said the company has job programs to train new workers who may have as much education as a high school diploma.
As of Thursday, there were 14 employees in the program.
“El Paso has a lot going for it,” Paul said. “But getting the right talent, retaining the right talent and developing the right talent is a big part of it.”
According to the Borderplex Economic Outlook published by the University of Texas at El Paso last year, the number of manufacturing jobs in El Paso is expected to rise by about 4.7% in 2023.
Tom Fullerton, an economist at UTEP, said the region’s workforce has been a big factor for manufacturing companies investing here because it is younger compared to other job markets in the U.S. and Canada.
“The presence of the engineering programs at UTEP and New Mexico State University has definitely put the borderplex region in a competitive position,” Fullerton said.
El Paso is also a major logistics hub, and there are many ways to transport products out of the region by plane, train or truck to the East and West coasts or into Mexico.
The reconstruction of Interstate 10, Fullerton said, “needs to be accelerated because of the manufacturing growth here in the city and the warehouse growth. That’s going to create additional 18-wheeler cargo traffic.
“You look at all seven metropolitan economies of West Texas, the only one that doesn’t have a complete four-lane bypass system is El Paso.”
But the pros of manufacturing companies like Schneider Electric expanding in El Paso outweigh the cons, Fullerton said.
“There’s going to be additional growth and additional investment to come,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of demand for graduates from both UTEP and NMSU over the years as a consequence of all the industrial investments that are taking place.”
