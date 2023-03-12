The latest rumor about a Costco warehouse store coming to West El Paso seems to center on a large-ish building nearing completion on South Desert Boulevard along Interstate 10, near Transmountain Road.
Sorry, but no. It’s not a new Costco, and there will not be gas pumps out front.
What is it? An industrial facility built on spec, with about 20,000 square feet already leased and another 4,000 available.
Tractor Supply is conveniently located next door.
FYI: Nearly all Costco locations are built by MG2, an architecture and design firm headquartered in Seattle.
FYII: We contacted Costco to ask if a West El Paso location is in the works. We’ll let you know if we ever hear back.
Bank plants
You may have noticed the work going on outside the Wells Fargo Plaza in Downtown El Paso. There are metal fences blocking off the area, and the sidewalks have been torn up.
We hear Wells Fargo is taking out the old – and sometimes, original landscaping – to replace it with more desert- and eco-friendly plantings.
FYI: Wells Fargo Plaza was the tallest building in El Paso for 50 years, until the WestStar Tower opened in 2021.
Good gas!
We’re happy to report that the state of Texas has the cheapest gas prices in the United States, according to new study by FINN, a company that provides car subscription services. (Nope, we don’t know what that means, either.)
Anyhoo, FINN looked at the average prices of regular, mid-grade, premium and diesel gas in each state.
Texas has gas prices that are $0.37 cheaper than the national average, for an average cost of about $3.08 per gallon.
If you know where to look in El Paso, you can buy gasoline even cheaper, for about $2.44 per gallon.
FYI: Mississippi has the second cheapest gas prices in the U.S., with an average cost of $3.124 per gallon.
FYII: In third place for the cheapest gas prices is Oklahoma, with an average cost of $3.136 per gallon.
FYIII: Hawaii has the most expensive gas prices, an average of $4.907 per gallon.
