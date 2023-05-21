We’re happy to report that El Paso’s Historic Mission Trail was chosen as the “Best Historical Site” in the 2023 Texas Travel Awards.
The awards recognize and celebrate top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State as selected by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine and Texas Music. The awards will be featured in the July issue of Texas Travel Awards magazine.
The historic Mission Trail includes the Ysleta Mission, Socorro Mission and San Elizario Chapel, the oldest churches in the state of Texas. They date to the 17th and 18th centuries. The three churches were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
If you haven’t visited the Mission Trail, you should go.
TV news news
We’ve been wondering where Erika Castillo is. The KFOX Channel 14 news anchor hasn’t been on the air since late April. That’s when she was booked and released on charges of criminal mischief from an alleged incident two years ago.
She is charged with driving onto the lawn of a home in West El Paso owned by the man bringing the complaint against her. It’s said to be part of a business dispute between her husband, Shawn Bryan, who then owned a local car dealership, and the complainant.
Back in April, KFOX managers said they were aware of the situation and had no further comment. Castillo is said to still be with the station.
Fishy
When we heard about an aquarium filling up the former Old Navy storefront in Sunland Park Mall, it got us thinking about other aquariums in Texas. (Read about Jungle Reef on the front page.)
Yeah, they’re a bit of a drive away, but if you’re going that way, there are several to choose from. The Austin Aquarium has 35 exhibits and more than 8,000 animals.
The Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi has a daily dolphin show. The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park in Dallas is designed for little kids, with exhibits and touch pools at their level.
Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson has the largest redfish hatchery in the world. Dallas World Aquarium has a seven-story rain forest, penguins and live shows.
Moody Gardens Aquarium in Galveston is a 10-story aquarium with four huge, oceanic exhibits, 10,000 marine animals and a 4D movie theater. And the Houston Downtown Aquarium is a six-acre entertainment and dining complex.
