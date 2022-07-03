Making music
A native El Pasoan who’s making big moves in the movie-music industry will appear at this year’s Plaza Classic Film Festival.
She is Germaine Franco, who graduated from Irvin High and Rice University. Franco was nominated for an Academy Award for her score of the big Disney film “Encanto,” where Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote many of the songs.
And talk about making history: She’s the first woman to score a Disney animated feature film and is the first woman of color to receive an Oscar nomination for best original score.
She’ll appear with a screening of “Encanto” on July 30.
For more info, check out plazaclassic.com.
FYI: As a kid, Franco was a percussionist with the El Paso Youth Symphony.
Let’s go Dutch
Dutch Brothers Coffee has opened its third location in El Paso. It’s on North Mesa near UTEP on the lot that used to be Bush’s Chicken. So far the lines are not long, but hey, it’s summer and school is out.
And for Eastsiders who crave the brothers’ brews, a fourth store is scheduled to open soon on McRae Boulevard near Gateway West.
They’re No. 7!
We’re proud to say that our neighbor city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, makes the list of the top 20 best-run cities in America, as determined by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
WalletHub analyzed 38 metrics for 150 U.S. cities to determine the quality of city services in relation to the city’s budget.
The City of the Crosses comes in at No. 7; El Paso is ranked No. 38. Arlington is the only Texas city with a rating above the Sun City, at No. 25.
Of the 150 cities scrutinized, Nampa, Idaho, is at the top of the list, and in last place is Washington, D.C.
Don’t click on that!
Here’s a list you don’t want to be on: the states with the most victims of data breaches. We are not happy to report that Texas comes in at No. 2 in rankings put together by Forbes Advisor, using FBI data. California leads the list.
How bad is it? From 2017 to 2021, more than 1,500 Texans were victims of the cybercrime, losing more than $48 million, mostly through their email being compromised. Wow.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
