Sam Gaytan, who’d been with the El Paso Times for almost 12 years, has left the building, except that the newspaper’s employees work from home.
Gaytan was senior editor and content coach, one of two top editors for the almost-daily paper. That leaves Aaron Bedoya to lead the newsroom in a position that’s called content strategist.
Gaytan has lots of social media, editing, photography and training experience. We hear he’s moving to be a partner in a Texas-wide online news outlet. As of late last week, there was no posting for Gaytan’s position on the Gannett job board.
It looks like the Times still has eight news reporters and two sports reporters.
The force is strong
Just wanted to make sure you know what’s happening at the Plaza Theatre on Oct. 7.
That night you can watch the movie “Star Wars: A New Hope” on the big screen, while the El Paso Symphony performs John Williams’ masterful score live. It’s quite the experience.
You should know there are already a lot of little white dots on Ticketmaster’s map of the theater, which means those seats are sold. Pick your seats – the blue dots are the available ones – soon.
25 years of cool
Happy 25th anniversary to Ardovino’s Desert Crossing in Sunland Park!
If you’ve been there, you probably know the history of the cool restaurant – including illegal gambling – goes back much further, to the beginning of the 1900s.
But since 1997, Robert Ardovino and sister Marina Ardovino have created a classy restaurant and banquet hall, a popular farmers market, and an RV park where you can rent a renovated vintage travel trailer. You should go.
EV news
Starting Sept. 1, owners of electric vehicles in Texas will pay an extra fee when registering their car. For a new car, owners will pay a $400 fee when registering for the two-year registration period.
The fee will be $200 for renewals, and the fees are on top of the standard registration fees and any taxes due. Hybrids won’t be charged the extra fee.
Why? Because EVs don’t use gasoline, they aren’t paying the state and federal gas taxes that help support road construction and maintenance.
How much are the gas taxes? In Texas, the state gas tax is 20-cents per gallon, most of which goes for roads. The federal government adds another 18.4-cents to the cost per gallon.
