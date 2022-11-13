The unfortunate fiasco that saw some 55 SAT answer sheets flying down North Mesa Street last month got national attention.
Which meant some online readers of the New York Times and other media outlets felt compelled to comment.
Many wondered why the tests, often considered in the college admission process, were not administered electronically, rather than on paper. Good question.
Another reader wanted to know if UPS should now be pronounced “oops.”
One comment provided a connection to the days before World War II. To wit: In 1940, a torpedo hit a ship carrying the tests of prospective lawyers from New Zealand to Great Britain for scoring. The ship sank. It was decided that all the law students passed the test.
Time to nominate
It’s that time of year when the fine staff here at El Paso Inc. asks for your input on who should be named the El Pasoan of the Year for 2022, as well as who should be honored with Inc.’s Community Spirit Award.
What makes a good nomination? For El Pasoan of the Year, El Paso Inc. is looking for the individual who has done the most to improve the quality of life in El Paso in 2022.
You can also nominate a group, or an individual whose accomplishments over several years are worthy of recognition.
There have also been years where an individual or group has done something extraordinary to rally this community. We honor them with a Community Spirit Award.
We want to hear from you. Send your recommendations and nominations to editor Robby Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com by Nov. 18. The finalists will be revealed in early December.
Hanksgiving help
For 22 years, students at Hanks High School have been sharing the holiday spirit in a project called Hanksgiving.
They collect canned food and turkeys that are distributed to students in their feeder schools and to shelters. They usually put together more than 500 bags of food.
This year, Hanksgiving is in dire need of food and monetary donations. If you or your business would like to help, the students are still accepting all donations.
The deadline to donate is Saturday, Nov. 19. Drop off items at the Hanks cafeteria off Montwood, behind the baseball field.
