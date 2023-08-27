The superhero film “Blue Beetle” beat out reigning queen “Barbie” at the box office, taking in $25 million in North American ticket sales. And it looks like El Paso helped push the film to No. 1.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cinemark Tinseltown in far East El Paso was among the top 10 theaters in the nation for ticket sales.
“Beetle” is the first live-action film centered on a Latino superhero. In the original DC sci-fi/fantasy comic book, the Blue Beetle lives in El Paso. But filmmakers decided to move him and his extended family to a futuristic beach town named Palmera City.
Double honors
Two journalists who have spent their careers covering the border and El Paso have received a special honor.
Angela Kocherga, who now teaches journalism at UTEP, and her husband, Alfredo Corchado, a correspondent for the Dallas Morning News and a UTEP alum, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Association for Hispanic Journalists.
They were honored for their exemplary impact in the industry at the NAHJ convention in July in Miami.
Kocherga was a TV reporter in Dallas before working in Mexico City, Phoenix and El Paso, telling the stories of the people who live on both sides of the border. She is a UTEP professor of practice, and news director of UTEP’s undergraduate journalism lab and KTEP radio.
Corchado, the Mexico City bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News, reports on immigration, drug wars and the border. He is the author of “Homelands” and “Midnight in Mexico.” The couple married last year and now lives in El Paso.
Sonic plays games
We’re proud to report that the crew at the Sonic Drive-In on Alameda is one of 12 teams that will compete in the national Dr Pepper Sonic Games.
For months, the team took part in Sonic’s training program, where efficiency, service and friendliness were evaluated. In September, the crew team will travel to San Diego to show their skills live in front of judges.
It’s great for the employees, and it’s also great for local schools. To honor the Alameda crew’s achievement, the Sonic Foundation donated $10,000 to projects at six local schools: Bel Air High, Aoy Elementary, About Face Alternative Elementary, Guillen Middle School, La Fe Prep and Sageland Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.