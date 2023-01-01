StoryCorps, the national nonprofit that records and shares personal stories, big and small, for posterity, is coming to El Paso.
StoryCorps is kicking off its 2023 mobile tour at KTEP from Jan. 5 through Feb. 10. StoryCorps facilitators, many fluent in Spanish, will work with anyone who wants to share their story or have a meaningful talk with someone important to them.
El Paso is one of 20 cities that will be visited in 2023, the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary. Book free reservations online at storycorps.org/mobile-tour.
Since 2003, StoryCorps has built the largest collection of human voices ever archived. The conversations are also archived and preserved at the Library of Congress.
Gold on the range
A major magazine recently ran a 1,500-word story about the effort to save Castner Range and make it a national monument. Surprisingly, the publication was not Texas Monthly, or even Texas Tribune.
It was The New Yorker, the venerable Big Apple weekly that’s been around since 1925.
Writer Rachel Monroe explains how grassroots groups in El Paso like the Frontera Land Alliance have been working to conserve Castner Range for nearly 50 years.
Perhaps the best part of Monroe’s story is her description of the area:
“The Franklin Mountains descend into the shrubby flatlands of the Castner Range; together, they are part of an important wildlife corridor, visited by mountain lions, mule deer, and javelinas. In the spring, when conditions are right, tens of thousands of Mexican gold poppies carpet the lowlands. When I visited the area in March 2020, one of the most abundant years in recent memory, the flowers crept up the flanks of the mountains in psychedelic abundance; it was the first time the term ‘superbloom’ made sense to me.”
Monroe also says she thinks the bright yellow poppies “make for a significantly more eye-catching photoshoot backdrop than the ubiquitous Texas bluebonnet.”
Hope it was great!
Your New Year’s Eve celebration, we mean. Because according to WalletHub, El Paso is the 19th best city out of 100 in the nation when it comes to the cost, variety of food and entertainment, and the safety and accessibility of parties on Dec. 31. ¡Próspero año nuevo!
