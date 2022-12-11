We’re pleased to report that El Pasoan and NFL star Aaron Jones has been nominated a second time for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The Green Bay Packers running back is busy off the field working with kids through the nonprofit he started with his twin brother, Alvin. The A&A All The Way Foundation runs programs in El Paso and Wisconsin that help kids meet basic needs like food and clothing, supports kids of military families, and focuses on fitness by giving kids bikes, shoes and running football camps.
The 2022 award winner will be announced in the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII (that’s 57). The winner of the award receives $250,000 donated to their charity of choice, while all 32 nominees receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice.
Military history
For the first time ever, the 1st Armored Division is holding its big Iron Summit Leadership Conference in El Paso.
Here’s another first: Members of the El Paso media are invited to cover the conference’s keynote speeches.
The event, Dec. 13 and 14 at the convention center Downtown, works to develop leadership in the 1st AD.
The three keynote speakers are retired Lt. Gen. Thomas James, former commanding general of First Army, retired Maj. Gen. Robin Fontes, former deputy commanding general of operations for U.S. Army Cyber Command, and Mike Singletary, NFL Hall of Famer and former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.
What-a-present!
Looking for an unusual gift idea that your giftee is sure to savor? How about some Whataburger wearables?
You can choose from a variety of gifts from your favorite burger chain, including a Whataburger holiday sweater, sweater vest and matching beanie and scarf. How about pajamas, drink holders or water tumblers? There’s even a Whataburger meal ornament and Flying W holiday stocking.
Where can you order these amazing gifts? At the Whatastore, of course, online at shop.whataburger.com.
Keep in mind that Dec. 12 is the last day to place an order to make sure it gets there by Christmas Day.
Now you’re wondering if these fine gifts come with the unmistakable Whataburger aroma. Won’t know until you open the package.
