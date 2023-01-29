There’s a lot of uncertainty swirling around town about the possible purchase of a private hospital by University Medical Center of El Paso.
We’ve heard that a skeleton crew from UMC is preparing Legent Hospital on George Dieter for takeover. The hospital, operated by PSN Affiliates with several local doctors, closed Jan. 7.
There are concerns about buying a facility with extensive debt without taxpayer knowledge. When we asked UMC for a statement, we were told UMC cannot provide any additional information.
Late last year, UMC asked El Paso County commissioners to approve $345 million in non-voter approved, certificates of obligation.
Groups opposing that plan gathered petitions with more than 32,000 signatures, and UMC and the county decided against putting the measure on the November ballot.
Last Thursday, people who are on the campaign email list of Rep. Veronica Escobar got a couple of strange messages.
The second one’s subject line was “We need to apologize,” because the subject line on the first one read, and we quote, “We’re asking you to Give A Sh*t, friend.”
The body of the first email was a fairly typical campaign message. In the second email, campaign manager Lauren Zimmerman apologized, saying that the campaign’s digital contractor sent the subject line without approval.
She wrote, “To suggest you don’t care is as offensive as the vulgarity itself. I’m sorry for this error.”
Fine eating
We’re happy to report that two (!!) local chefs have made the list of semifinalists selected by the James Beard Foundation in its annual top honors of the restaurant industry.
Emiliano Marentes, co-owner and executive chef at Elemi in Downtown El Paso, is competing for the Best Chef Texas award. Last year, he was the only Texas semifinalist in the Outstanding Chef category.
Also on this year’s list of best chef semifinalists is Enrique Lozano of El Charlatan in Socorro. Lozano has been stirring up the local restaurant scene by serving what he calls “refined” tacos that mix ramen with tacos.
Updating that Whisper
As we mentioned last week, Amanda Guillen, a morning news anchor at KDBC Channel 4, has left the station. She’ll be working at El Paso Children’s Hospital as marketing coordinator.
