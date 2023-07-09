When the El Paso Museum of Art got a new director recently, it also got a new work of art.
Edward Hayes Jr. took over the top job in June. He was born in San Diego, grew up in San Antonio, is bilingual and has close ties to Mexico, where his mother’s family lives.
In honor of his appointment, Ricardo Romo, a collector of Latino art and the retired president of UT-San Antonio, is giving the museum a print by Chicana artist Patssi Valdez. Known for her vibrant style, Valdez has more than 15 paintings in the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Hayes, who likes to be called Eddie, has worked for more than 15 years as a curator, exhibitions manager and director of traveling exhibitions in San Antonio and Washington, D.C.
Splish splash!
Somebody in a city office will be happy to hear this: El Paso comes in first in the nation in the number of water parks per capita, according to a study comparing the 100 largest cities.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com graded the cities for summer recreation resources, counting up water parks, parkland, playgrounds, swimming pools and ice cream shops.
El Paso is full to the brim with four city-operated water parks – Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis. Add to those the new Elmont Swim Club in Montecillo, Biggs Water Park on Fort Bliss and Wet ’N’ Wild Water World, and you get why we’re No. 1 in the splish-splash category.
Overall, El Paso is 15th for summer recreational fun, making it the highest-ranked city in Texas. Las Vegas, the one in Nevada, came in at No. 1 overall.
Ah, romance
Maybe it depends if you like your romance hot hot hot, or beyond cool.
According to website TheTravel.com, El Paso comes in sixth on its list of the top 10 unique and romantic places to propose marriage.
The hot one, at least this summer, is Franklin Mountains State Park, where trails offer an unlimited number of spots with spectacular views that are perfect to pop the question.
The super cool ones are inside El Paso’s classy hotels and restaurants, but the website really likes the iconic Hotel Paso del Norte.
We love its magnificent staircase that’s been the backdrop for so many special photos, as well as the Dome Bar with its Tiffany-style dome.
